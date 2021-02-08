Train service cancelled due to heavy snow

Published: 4:35 PM February 8, 2021

The 5.02pm service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled - Credit: Greater Anglia

A rush hour train service to Norwich has been cancelled due to heavy snow this afternoon.

Greater Anglia has confirmed the 5.02pm service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich will not be running.

The company has warned commuters that some lines are blocked due to the snow.

Services between Norwich and Sheringham are also being disrupted due to a points failure caused by the adverse weather conditions.

Train services from Norwich will terminate at North Walsham with local Sanders coaches accepting Greater Anglia tickets between Sheringham and Norwich.

There has also been disruption on the roads due to the weather with First Norwich posting on social media to say it is unable to serve Blofield Heath due to a snow drift on Ranworth Road.

A number of other bus services have been disrupted throughout the day.

⚠️ SERVICE UPDATE - 40/40A/41/X41⚠️



Our Charcoal Line services have been suspended until further notice due to the adverse weather conditions.



We apologise for the inconvenience. — FirstNorwich (@FirstNorwich) February 8, 2021

The 29 service has been omitting Taverham due to the conditions as it only travels along main roads.

And First's Service 14 towards Pilson Green have been terminating at Dussindale. First has also been unable to serve Mousehold due to the conditions.