'I had to stop and cry': Thespian's dedication to theatre fund raising

Picture: Contributed by Alex Youngs.

A committed thespian ran the London Marathon to replace the toilets in a town’s theatre, as they continue to raise money for the beloved building for its 125 year anniversary.

Mr Youngs said: ""It was an absolutely horrendous six hours".

Alex Youngs, from Gorleston, has been an integral part of the Gorleston Pavilion since the age of 11.

Now a trustee, the 33-year-old embarked on the 26.2 mile run to help renovate the cabaret style venue in the London Marathon last weekend.

Mr Youngs said: “It was really difficult, it was the first one I have done - at one point I had to stop and cry in a portaloo.

Mr Youngs raised more than £3,000 for the restoration fund in the marathon. Albeit not the most glamorous task, Mr Youngs said he hopes this money will make the bathrooms comfortable.

Picture Contributed by Alex Youngs

“It was an absolutely horrendous six hours but having Stuart and Kevin from the theatre there as well as my Mum, partner James and a few other friends and family made all the difference,” he said.

As the theatre has no external funding, trustees have launched a restoration fund to refurbish the Edwardian building in time for 2026.

According to the trustee, the building needs major external repairs and restorations, including the stained glass windows as will as the lighting and external landscaping

The stage, rigging, lights and sounds need a refit as well as the backstage and dressing rooms.

“We have recently invested over £30,000 of charitable funds into replacing the theatre's roof, which will ensure the building is weather tight and our customers are kept dry when it rains, however this has somewhat depleted our reserves and the list of building works required to maintain the building is costly and extensive, so we now need some help.

“The current leaseholders Stuart Malkovich and Kevin Lynch have done an exceptional job over the past 25 years to revive the theatre, but urgent investment is needed to fully reverse the building's decline and protect its future,” Mr Youngs said.

Anyone wishing to donate to the restoration can visit his fund raising page.