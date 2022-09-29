OPINION: In awe of London Marathon runners who sacrifice so much for charity

Opinion

Emma Bishop pictured with coach Steve Brown who has helped her train for the London Marathon - Credit: Submitted

One of the most uplifting emotional spectacles of the year takes place in London on Sunday.

More than 40,000 people will gather to start the 42nd London Marathon, snaking past the capital’s landmarks, as the nation witnesses pinnacles of mental and physical strength.

Hundreds of thousands more will line London’s streets to support and celebrate individuals’ gargantuan achievements, encouraging them through struggles and setbacks on the way.

For most of us, running 26.2 miles feels nothing short of a miracle. We’re more likely to be a space tourist than run almost the distance between Lowestoft and Norwich. It’s endurance with knobs on.

That’s what makes the event so compulsive. So many of those people pinning their bib numbers on to their vests on Sunday morning would never have run far but set themselves a massive challenge to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

When they tie their trainer laces in Blackheath, they are on the brink of bringing months of dedicated time and training to fruition, months of sacrifice, healthy eating, no alcohol and weekends and evenings following gruelling training regimes.

It’s those people who, a year ago, couldn’t even run for a bus but put themselves way out of their comfort zone to do something for someone else because something or someone touched their soul to make them take action to make a difference. That’s what makes the London Marathon so special.

For one day only, it feels as if magic happy dust has been sprinkled over the city – a city where people rarely know their neighbours, no one makes eye contact, let alone smiles at anyone in the street, but, for one day only, people chat on the pavement, make friends, unite in camaraderie celebrating ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

It warms the cockles in a city usually so cold and distant, and a nation that feels so hard and cruel at times.

They cheer and clap for people they don’t know and will never meet again, urge strangers to dig deep for extra strength, hand out water, jelly babies and energy gels to help others achieve their goal.

Sunday will be a day full of hope – from the starters, some in costume, to onlookers inspired by each and every bit of effort they see that day, the magnificence, focus and sheer grit unfolding on the route filling them with hope that they too could do something incredible too, they set their mind to it.

More than £1 billion has been raised for charity since the first London marathon took place in 1981, with the money going to thousands of different charities, often close to runners’ hearts.

That desire to support specific charities is what draws non-runners off their sofas and out of their comfort zone.

Just like my friend Emma, who will be at that starting line for the first time on Sunday.

She’s the first to admit she’d much rather be on the sofa watching the marathon with a chocolate biscuit but will face her nemesis hoping the months of dedicated training will pay off to raise money for a cause very close to her heart.

Emma is running for prostate cancer research because she knows five people she knows are at various stages of the disease and, working in the male-dominated offshore energy industry for nearly two decades, she knows how head in the sand men can be about their health.

Her friend, Gorleston Runsters’ coach Steve Brown has prostate cancer and lost his father to the disease. His wife, Irene completed last year’s London Marathon for Prostate Cancer Research, inspiring Emma to make it her own challenge.

The statistics for prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men, shocked her.

Every day, 129 men are diagnosed with it, with 47,500 men a year told they have the disease. One man dies from it every 45 minutes - more than 11,500 men every year.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and about 400,000 men are living with or have had prostate cancer.

If a close family member has prostate cancer, a man is three times more likely to be diagnosed than anyone else.

In February, Emma, whose fitness had been affected by atypical pneumonia and has had other injury setbacks, and, in her words, was “someone who couldn’t run more than 100 yards and would never call myself a natural runner,” started to train, focused on boosting the £20,000 that Steve, Irene and the Runsters have already raised for Prostate Cancer Research,

At the time of writing, she has raised more than £2,500.

Naturally, Emma is worried about how Sunday will go, but knowing her running t-shirt and campaign will be raising awareness of the disease and might just save one life, and every step of pain she feels is a step close to raising more money for research into the common disease, I know she will not give up until she crosses that finish line, where all her friends will be waiting overflowing with pride in what she had achieved.

Then she can have that chocolate biscuit she has denied herself for so long.

To find out more about Emma's run for Prostate Cancer Research visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-bishop2022