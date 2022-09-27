Duo running London Marathon to raise thousands of pounds for Norfolk hospice

Steve Plunkett, left, and Ben Pascoe, who are running the London Marathon to raise money for the Tapping House hospice - Credit: Steve Plunkett

Two men are giving a major boost to a Norfolk hospice by running the London Marathon this Sunday.

Steve Plunkett, from East Bilney, near Dereham, and Ben Pascoe, from Necton, near Swaffham, will be joining tens of thousands of others to pound the streets of the capital.

The duo have already raised more than £5300 for Tapping House, based at Hillington near King's Lynn.

Steve, who works for Lotus and is well known among football fans as the stadium announcer at King's Lynn's ground The Walks, said: "Tapping House is in lovely surroundings and helps people that need their support when they have life limiting illnesses. We are absolutely honoured to be helping them."

Ben added: "Yes, the training can be tough at times and we have both had some niggles and aggravations such as shin splints and arthritis getting in the way at times of a good run, but in the main its going very well and were both very much on track for the big day."

They have had "absolutely amazing" support from a wide range of businesses and organisations including the Brisley Bell pub making Tapping House their charity of the month, donations of football signed memorabilia and bucket collections.





Ben added: "We will be running in memory of my Grandma, Hazel Pascoe. Tapping House offers support, care and advice to those with life-shortening illnesses as well as their carers and family members. The money raised through your donations will allow them to secure funding to continue their amazing work, which is of vital importance to so many people."

To support Ben and Steve visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ben-and-steve



