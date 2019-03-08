Search

'It's about raising awareness' Brundall woman prepares to take on London Marathon for Little Lifts

PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 25 April 2019

Barbara Button, second from left, who is preparing to run the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: Barbara Button

Barbara Button, second from left, who is preparing to run the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: Barbara Button

Archant

In less than four days more than 100,000 runners will line up at the start of the London Marathon.

Barbara Button, centre, who has raised more than £4,100 for the Norfolk based charity Little Lifts. Picture: Barbara ButtonBarbara Button, centre, who has raised more than £4,100 for the Norfolk based charity Little Lifts. Picture: Barbara Button

Among them, and hoping all the hours spent training will have paid off will be Barbara Button, from Brundall.

The 51-year-old who will be taking on her first London marathon will be running in aid of the charity Little Lifts, which provides comfort boxes to women in Norfolk undergoing chemotherapy for primary breast cancer.

Ms Button who herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2016, said while she had been lucky to catch the cancer early and not require chemotherapy, she knew the effects the treatment could have and the difference the Little Lift comfort boxes made to women.

“I know the impact chemotherapy can have on people, so to be able to run for a charity which is supporting women is important.

“Every time training has got tough, it's those women who I constantly go back to.

“Since I took on the challenge, two people I know have received their [Little Lifts] box and another has found out they need chemotherapy.

“One in eight women will get breast cancer, so it's about raising awareness and raising the profile of Little Lifts and to show women that there's light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.

Initially hoping to raise £1,500 for the charity, Ms Button has exceeded her original fundraising target more than twice over, raising more than £4,100 for charity.

Ms Button said: “I never expected to raise this much money, my concern was that someone else could have raised more.”

Estimating that she had put in around 300 miles of training runs, Ms Button said she believed that with a little bit of commitment “anyone” could run a marathon.

“Anyone can do it, you just have to commit to it.

“There's nothing special about me, anyone can run a marathon, you just have to be willing to give up your life for about four months.”

Looking forward to Sunday's run Ms Button said she didn't have a time in mind in which to compete the 26-miles instead wanting to “enjoy the crowds and the occasion”.

•To donate to Ms Button's fundraising page visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/BarbaraButton

