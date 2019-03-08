Yellow dinosaur spotted pounding the streets of Norfolk

Jason Loates, who will be running the London Marathon in a dinosaur costume. Picture: SUBMITTED BY JASON LOATES. Archant

The bizarre sight of a yellow dinosaur pounding the streets of rural Norfolk will have turned a few heads in recent weeks.

Jason Loates, owner of The Wensum Lodge Hotel in Fakenham, will be running the London Marathon this Sunday dressed as the NSPCC's mascot Pantosaurus.

Mr Loates, who lives in Hellesdon near Norwich, will be running his ninth marathon, his eighth in London, and has been out training in the costume.

Mr Loates, 47, said: “It's going to slow me down a bit. My best marathon time was three hours and thirty minutes in Berlin last year, but I'll be looking at around five hours.

“It doesn't look like it will be too hot on Sunday, but I'll be in trouble if it rains.”

Mr Loates, who has a 10-year-old daughter, Janis, added: “The NSPCC do brilliant work, through education, net awareness and Childline, which celebrated its 30th year last year.”

To sponsor Mr Loates, go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JasonLoates