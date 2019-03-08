Passengers heading to Norwich facing bank holiday delays

Train passengers heading to Norwich from the capital are facing delays this afternoon.

Train faults are causing delays and cancellations across the region, with the 15.30 service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich no longer running.

The Norwich to Cambridge line has also been affected, with the 14.40 service from Norwich terminating at Ely and delays of around 10 minutes expected.

The return leg of the journey at 16.09 will not call at Cambridge or Cambridge North, and will be started from Ely at 16.28.

For more information and journey updates, visit the Greater Anglia website.