Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Passengers heading to Norwich facing bank holiday delays

PUBLISHED: 16:03 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 26 August 2019

Greater Anglia passengers could see London season tickets increase by up to £235. Picture: Sonya Brown

Greater Anglia passengers could see London season tickets increase by up to £235. Picture: Sonya Brown

Archant

Train passengers heading to Norwich from the capital are facing delays this afternoon.

Train faults are causing delays and cancellations across the region, with the 15.30 service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich no longer running.

You may also want to watch:

The Norwich to Cambridge line has also been affected, with the 14.40 service from Norwich terminating at Ely and delays of around 10 minutes expected.

The return leg of the journey at 16.09 will not call at Cambridge or Cambridge North, and will be started from Ely at 16.28.

For more information and journey updates, visit the Greater Anglia website.

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City attraction remains closed after works stopped on ‘dangerous’ tree

A historic Norwich site is closed while a dangerous tree above a high-pressure gas pipeline is made safe. Photo: Friends of Kett's Heights

Hottest ever late August Bank Holiday temperature recorded at Norfolk airfield

Eight-year-old Carson enjoying the sun at Walcott beach during the bank holiday weekend. Photo: Peter Whittleton

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bungalow ‘substantially destroyed’ after large fire breaks out

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a bungalow fire in Brooke. Picture: MARC BETTS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists