Train to Norwich cancelled due to fault

22 March, 2019 - 08:48
A morning train between Norwich and London has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

A morning train between Norwich and London has been cancelled. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2015

Commuters face disruption on Friday morning after trains between Norwich and London were cancelled.

Greater Anglia said on Twitter than the 7.30am service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich and the 9am service from Norwich to London had been cancelled due to a train fault.

The 9.30am service from Norwich to the capital will call additionally at Stowmarket to help passengers affected by the fault.

There was disruption on the line yesterday after two people were electrocuted on the railway line near Stratford.

