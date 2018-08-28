Hotel free cycles unwanted items to care homes

The old Fisher’s Hotel has been cleared out and the contents donated ahead of the spring opening of the Hog Hotel.

Throws, cushions and electronics have been gifted to local care homes in an attempt to repurpose the old items.

Sally Jones, the director of Jones of Dulwich, who is the company which purchased the hotel said: “I feel terrible about chucking things away, we thought people would be happy to have these items.

“We decided to upgrade the televisions, and these televisions were being used by hotel guests as of a few weeks ago,” Mrs Jones said.

Stradbroke Court Care Home in Lowestoft were one of three care facilities who benefited from the haul.

“They took the bar furniture for their little bar, the bar clock, bathroom caddies, glasses and some cactus plants.

“It was all in good nick just didn’t fit in with our vision for the Hog Hotel,” Mrs Jones said.

Blyford Care Home of Lowestoft were handed throws, cushion covers as well as bathroom caddies and Pathways Care Farm picked up both the tall and short bar stools.

“We do have big skips outside the hotel, it would have been easier to throw it out, but we thought people would be happy to have the items,” she said.

Earlier this year, Businessman Nathan Jones and his sister Cathy Jones took over the Fisher’s Hotel in Pakefield, planning to transform it into a 4* holiday haven and a platform for local business talent. Mr Jones, who hails from Lowestoft, hopes to use his wealth of contacts and experience to help young people in the area.

He said: “Hospitality is one of the few industries that you don’t need to be particularly academic in.

“If you have the right personality and the right ‘can-do’ attitude all you need is to be given a chance,” Mr Jones said.

“I was lucky enough to be given the chance at a young age. We could do a similar thing for the students at the college today,” Mr Jones added.

The hotelier also plans to use local branding and food supplies,” he said.

Free cycling is the act of giving away usable unwanted items instead of merely disposing of them. The act has come into the forefront since online groups began mailing lists to offer out the free items.