Stunning paintings of the Fens by Norfolk artist Fred Ingrams

PUBLISHED: 19:07 12 June 2019

Fred Ingrams painting in the Fens Picture: Christopher Drake

Fred Ingrams painting in the Fens Picture: Christopher Drake

Christopher Drake

The Great Ellingham artist revealing the wild beauty of the Fens to a national and international audience

May Tramlines by Fred IngramsMay Tramlines by Fred Ingrams

Artist Fred Ingrams finds beauty in the vast fields and flowing lines of the Fens.

His pictures of sea banks, drainage dyles and cabbage fields have attracted national attention

Fred lives in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, and for the past 11 years has been painting the flat lands where Norfolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire merge into the horizon. But his endless fields and channels and skies are picked out in vibrant green or pink or orange so that a field of purple sprouts looks like a surrealist take on the tropics and ditches vibrate with vivid colour.

In the 1980s Fred was part of a group of artists living and working in London, including Francis Bacon, who bought one of his paintings and Damian Hirst. Fred, the son of Richard Ingrams, former editor of Private Eye and The Oldie, went on to work as a graphic designer and magazine art director for national magazines including Vogue and Tatler.

However, his paintings now are of scenes a world away from socialites and celebrities. Fred transforms views some see as featureless and monotonous into landscapes alive with space, geometry and drama.

After four sell-out shows, his latest exhibition, features more than 20 new works, painted in acrylic, and priced at £2,400- £6,600.

Fred Ingrams: The Edge of Landscape is at the IRIS studios, Adrian Mews, Kensington, SW10 9AE, from June 26-29.

