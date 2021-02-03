Estate agent puts running shoes on for mental health cause
- Credit: James Hastings
A Norfolk football fan is hoping to help people find a way out of their 'personal dark tunnel' by running more than 1,200 miles for a mental health charity.
James Hastings, 22, from Saxlingham Nethergate, will be running a total of 1,939km this year in aid of Mind.
This is the equivalent of running the distance between all 24 teams in the English Football League Championship, with Mr Hastings being a big Norwich City FC supporter.
Mr Hastings, who works as an estate agent in London, has set the goal of running two marathons, 24 half marathons, 75 10ks and 125 5k runs over the course of the year.
The University of Birmingham graduate said: "Mental health over the last year has been a challenge for everyone. I have been talking to a few friends who have had personal struggles when they did not realise.
You may also want to watch:
"It's about encouraging them to open up and accept it a bit more as people are often afraid they may be judged or for men it may be seen as not being manly."
Mr Hastings, who plays cricket for Acle, raised over £3,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust last year after his friend was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of 21.
For his latest effort, he will be covering the equivalent of 5.37km every day, and he has already completed two half marathons.
Most Read
- 1 Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47
- 2 Norfolk's Covid rate falls to lowest level since December
- 3 Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed
- 4 Police target law-breaking motorists on busy Norwich road
- 5 Cannabis factory found on industrial estate
- 6 Collectibles shop which became celebrity draw to close after 35 years
- 7 Man stabbed and two in hospital following fight between eight people
- 8 Drivers delivering Amazon parcels take home as little as £2 an hour
- 9 To the lighthouse: Couple buy dream historic hotel with life savings
- 10 Plea from family of missing man last seen in Norwich five years ago
Mr Hastings said: "It was a case of wanting to do another challenge and to take it to the next level by putting myself out of my comfort zone."
An online crowdfunding page has been set up with more than £1,350 of his £2,500 target already raised for Mind. But Mr Hastings is eager to go beyond that target if he can.
His Just Giving page states: "It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone across this country and indeed the world. Not everyone has a loving family, a caring partner or supportive friends who they can share their concerns with.
"Many people suffer alone, in silence and struggle to ever see a way out of their own personal “dark tunnel”. Challenges seem overwhelming. Problems seem unresolvable."
For every £500 raised, Mr Hastings has pledged to complete a themed run. Those who have donated in excess of £50 will be able to suggest a costume or theme, which could include running in full cricket equipment, a suit or even pants and socks!
To visit the page, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/james-hastings2021