Appeal to find missing 36-year-old woman from Beccles

Lois Kennedy. PHOTO: Suffolk Police Archant

A 36-year-old woman has been reported as missing from her home in Beccles.

Last seen at her home at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, August 14, Lois Kennedy was reported missing to the police at around 10pm.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build and with short mousey hair.

She was wearing a pink raincoat when she was last seen.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and have urged anyone who believes they have seen her, or has information about her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.