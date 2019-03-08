Search

Appeal to find missing 36-year-old woman from Beccles

PUBLISHED: 13:54 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 15 August 2019

Lois Kennedy. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

Lois Kennedy. PHOTO: Suffolk Police

A 36-year-old woman has been reported as missing from her home in Beccles.

Last seen at her home at around 6.10pm on Wednesday, August 14, Lois Kennedy was reported missing to the police at around 10pm.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build and with short mousey hair.

She was wearing a pink raincoat when she was last seen.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and have urged anyone who believes they have seen her, or has information about her whereabouts, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

A-level results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Poppy Clarke, left, and Merewa Abdu with their results on A-Level results day at Sir Isaac Newton College, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police reopen section of the NDR following serious crash

Police have been called to reports of a crash on the A47. Picture: James Bass

