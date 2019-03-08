Karting champion's dad lifts the lid on closed world of competitive driving

Seven-year-old Logan Howes is competing for a title in The Bambino Kart Club Championship.

The father of a seven-year-old karting champion has opened up about the pressures of the competitive junior racing world.

Seven-year-old Logan Howes is competing for a title in The Bambino Kart Club Championship.

Logan Howes, from Wymondham, has been kart racing since he was just four, travelling across the country to compete in The Bambino Kart Club Championships.

The 2018 season was peppered with highs and lows for the youngster, with a 50mph crash knocking his confidence weeks before the championships officially started, followed by an impressive bounce back which saw him win third spot in the final podium line-up.

Now, as the young driver prepares for his last four races as a Bambino, father and mentor James Howes has lifted the lid on the challenges of competing as a working class family.

The Wymondham father said weekends away at races and expensive entry fees put a strain on finances, and that other competitors benefited from wealthy parents and teams of engineers for support at races.



He said: "It's financially tough but this is his last year in the Bambinos before he moves up an age category, so we are throwing everything at it. This is dad and lad racing but we're up against millionaires."

Despite the money pressure, Mr Howes said the father-son team were ruffling feathers in the championship.

He added: "He's an independent kid and likes making his own choices about strategy. I advise him on things but he is the boss when the helmet is on. He's confident if we can find more pace from the engine he's going to take it to the front two and I believe him."

Next year Logan will enter The Honda Cadet class for eight to 13-year-olds, making him one of the youngest competitors in the championship.

Mr Howes said that he had reservations about his son racing with older drivers but that Logan was ready for the challenge.

He said: "As any parent would, I'm feeling pretty nervous but excited to see what he can do. It's going to be a tough couple of years learning a different race craft but he can't wait for it."

To support Logan's racing career email James Howes at jhowes81@yahoo.co.uk