Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Karting champion's dad lifts the lid on closed world of competitive driving

PUBLISHED: 08:26 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 22 July 2019

Seven-year-old Logan Howes is competing for a title in The Bambino Kart Club Championship. Photo: Submitted

Seven-year-old Logan Howes is competing for a title in The Bambino Kart Club Championship. Photo: Submitted

Archant

The father of a seven-year-old karting champion has opened up about the pressures of the competitive junior racing world.

Seven-year-old Logan Howes is competing for a title in The Bambino Kart Club Championship. Photo: SubmittedSeven-year-old Logan Howes is competing for a title in The Bambino Kart Club Championship. Photo: Submitted

Logan Howes, from Wymondham, has been kart racing since he was just four, travelling across the country to compete in The Bambino Kart Club Championships.

The 2018 season was peppered with highs and lows for the youngster, with a 50mph crash knocking his confidence weeks before the championships officially started, followed by an impressive bounce back which saw him win third spot in the final podium line-up.

Now, as the young driver prepares for his last four races as a Bambino, father and mentor James Howes has lifted the lid on the challenges of competing as a working class family.

The Wymondham father said weekends away at races and expensive entry fees put a strain on finances, and that other competitors benefited from wealthy parents and teams of engineers for support at races.

Seven-year-old Logan Howes is competing for a title in The Bambino Kart Club Championship. Photo: SubmittedSeven-year-old Logan Howes is competing for a title in The Bambino Kart Club Championship. Photo: Submitted

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It's financially tough but this is his last year in the Bambinos before he moves up an age category, so we are throwing everything at it. This is dad and lad racing but we're up against millionaires."

Despite the money pressure, Mr Howes said the father-son team were ruffling feathers in the championship.

He added: "He's an independent kid and likes making his own choices about strategy. I advise him on things but he is the boss when the helmet is on. He's confident if we can find more pace from the engine he's going to take it to the front two and I believe him."

Next year Logan will enter The Honda Cadet class for eight to 13-year-olds, making him one of the youngest competitors in the championship.

Mr Howes said that he had reservations about his son racing with older drivers but that Logan was ready for the challenge.

He said: "As any parent would, I'm feeling pretty nervous but excited to see what he can do. It's going to be a tough couple of years learning a different race craft but he can't wait for it."

To support Logan's racing career email James Howes at jhowes81@yahoo.co.uk

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Investigation launched following serious sexual assault at Latitude

Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

More homes set for town after cash deal agreed for services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Primary children challenged to make profitable business in enterprise week

Buxton Primary School held the event as part of ‘Enterprise Week’ which was held to help broaden the children’s education. Picture: Neil Perry

‘Hugely popular’: Lowestoft porcelain inkwell could fetch up to £7,000

Lowestoft porcelain inkwell, circa 1775, which has a pre-sale estimate �5,000-�7,000. It will go uhnder the hammer at Keys Auctioneers in Aylsham. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists