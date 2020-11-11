Search

Warning over ‘loft insulation’ scam calls during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 08:33 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 11 November 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning following a series of scam calls about loft insulation. Picture: Getty

Officials at an enforcement service have urged people to be aware about a spate of scam calls regarding loft insulation.

After scam reports have been received across Suffolk, officers from Suffolk Trading Standards have warned householders to be on their guard.

A post on the Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook page said: “We have received a report of scam calls being received.

“A company is calling residents in Suffolk, to advise that they need to visit their property to inspect their loft insulation, as it may be mouldy.

“Please do not engage with any such calls

“Hang up!

“Report all scam calls to us via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.”

