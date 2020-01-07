Loddon Players to return to the stage

Snow White (Kerri Sharpen) with the dwarfs (Funky Feet pupils). PHOTO: Carl Davison ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Loddon Players will return to the stage this month to begin their annual three week pantomime run.

The cast of this year's Loddon pantomime. PHOTO: Carl Davison The cast of this year's Loddon pantomime. PHOTO: Carl Davison

This year, the cast will perform Snow White, with the run starting today (Friday, January 10).

Performances will take place at the Lecture Hall, George Lane, Loddon.

Shows begin at 7.30pm on January 10-12, 17-19 and 23-25, while matinee performances will be held on January 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 25 from 2.30pm.

Tickets are available at £7.50 for adults, £5.50 for concessions, and are available from Hazel Cathpole on 01508 520 162.

Snow White (Kerri Sharpen) and Prince Richard (Matthew Pike). PHOTO: Carl Davison Snow White (Kerri Sharpen) and Prince Richard (Matthew Pike). PHOTO: Carl Davison

A spokesperson said: "Loddon Players promise you an entertaining time for all the family, and this panto sees the return of some old favourites along with some new faces who we know you will enjoy."

Wicked Queen (Vicki McDicken) and Herman her henchman (Peter Samain). PHOTO: Carl Davison Wicked Queen (Vicki McDicken) and Herman her henchman (Peter Samain). PHOTO: Carl Davison

Nurse Dora (Anthony Bunting) and the Monkey (Shane Baxter). PHOTO: Carl Davison Nurse Dora (Anthony Bunting) and the Monkey (Shane Baxter). PHOTO: Carl Davison

Nurse Dora (Anthony Bunting) and Muddles the Jester (Christian Lovick). PHOTO: Carl Davison Nurse Dora (Anthony Bunting) and Muddles the Jester (Christian Lovick). PHOTO: Carl Davison

