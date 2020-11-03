Video

Lockdown will cost hospice £100,000 warning

James Wild, North West Norfolk MP. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A Norfolk hospice will lose £100,000 from its charity shops being shut during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Hospice charity shop on Broad St in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Norfolk Hospice charity shop on Broad St in King's Lynn. Picture: Google

North West Norfolk MP James Wild raised the impact on its finances of national restrictions with Stephen Barclay, chief secretary to the treasury, in Parliament today.

Charity shops are classed as non-essential retailers, meaning all will have to close their doors from Thursday until December 2 if MPs agree a second lockdown.

Mr Wild urged the government to put another in place another urgent support package for hospices who play such an important role for patients and their families facing a terminal diagnosis.

“The government’s financial support included a very welcome £200m for hospices however Norfolk Hospice in my constituency has warned that the national restrictions and closure of charity shops will result in a loss of income for them of £100,000,” he said.

“So can my right honourable friend ensure that when the care minister meets the sector tomorrow a package of urgent support can be put in place for them, their patients, and their families?”

Mr Barclay said he recognised the importance of the sector and assured Mr Wild that he would continue to work with him on this issue.