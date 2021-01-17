A lockdown guide to Norwich City sticker books
- Credit: NCFC
With the country now in the midst of a national lockdown, you may feel as though your Norwich City sticker collecting days are all but over - even if you are close to completing your books.
While making a trip to the shop to purchase your latest packs is, of course, a long way through essential travel, this does not have to mean your collecting days are done.
And in fact, collecting can also provide an antidote to the family boredom that comes with lockdown restrictions - so by following this guide you can make sure you don't miss out on the fun.
Making use of online shops
While you should not be making non-essential trips to pick up stickers, there are a number of ways you can purchase packs online.
The stickers are available to order at PinkUnShop.co.uk, where our teams will send them out to you through the post, so you can carry on collecting without leaving the home.
You may also want to watch:
And if you take advantage of the £25 sticker bundle, you can keep yourself going for longer by spreading out opening your packs.
Alternatively, the packs can also be ordered online at the official Norwich City store.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall
- 2 Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk
- 3 Drivers face non-essential travel fines after spate of snow crashes
- 4 Covid case rates continue to fall across Norfolk and Waveney
- 5 Voyeur watched people after setting up secret cameras in bathroom
- 6 Are you in our Norfolk school photos from the 1970s?
- 7 Government must step in to help 'desperate' Norwich hospital, says MP
- 8 Woman in 60s suffers serious injuries after car crashes into ditch
- 9 Photo gallery: Snow turns region into winter wonderland
- 10 Several burst mains in town leave homes without water
Have swap shops at home with your family
Swap shops were a big part of the previous sticker collection, but with limits on what socialising we can do, these are not possible at the moment.
However, this doesn't mean you can't have one within your household - particularly given that we are now offering the books themselves completely free of charge.
If you email shop@archant.co.uk with your name and address, a free album will be sent out to you.
You can even make doing swapsies more fun by setting exchange rates and setting transfer windows.
Hold online swap shops with your friends
In the digital world, swapping stickers has become a lot easier and last time around virtual swap shops became all the rage.
Facebook groups were formed to help one another complete their collections - so why not make use of these?
If you and a group of friends collect, why not set up virtual swap shop meets on Zoom or a similar platform?
Actually getting the stickers to one another immediately will be trickier - we would say going to the Post Office to mail stickers is a particularly essential journey.
But while you may have to wait to get your stickers, the swap meets will also double up as a perfect way of checking in on one another and catching up while the greater good needs us to be apart.
Do some sticker challenges too
There is so much more you can do with your stickers - or swaps - to help ward off lockdown boredom.
Why not try a challenge with some friends over video call?
One such challenge is the five packet five-a-side challenge. It's simple to do and makes for great debate on a Zoom call.
The premise is simple - each person opens five packets and tries to make the best five-a-side team they can from the players on the stickers they open.
And while you're at it, be creative and try and create some challenges of your own - and share them on social media.
Fuse your collecting with your essential shop
With lockdown measures in place, we would certainly not recommend specific trips to buy stickers. However, they are fortunately available in many essential outlets.
This means that while you shouldn't make a specific trip, there's no real harm in picking up a packet or two in the same trip you make for the essentials you need.
Perhaps you could even take the Blitz spirit to the next level and buy a decent handful and ration them as the long lockdown days go by.