A lockdown guide to Norwich City sticker books

Published: 6:00 AM January 17, 2021

Norwich City defender Ben Gibson with his copy of the new NCFC sticker book - Credit: NCFC

With the country now in the midst of a national lockdown, you may feel as though your Norwich City sticker collecting days are all but over - even if you are close to completing your books.

While making a trip to the shop to purchase your latest packs is, of course, a long way through essential travel, this does not have to mean your collecting days are done.

And in fact, collecting can also provide an antidote to the family boredom that comes with lockdown restrictions - so by following this guide you can make sure you don't miss out on the fun.

Making use of online shops

Laura Gardner with the NCFC stickers for the 2020 Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Sticker Book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

While you should not be making non-essential trips to pick up stickers, there are a number of ways you can purchase packs online.

The stickers are available to order at PinkUnShop.co.uk, where our teams will send them out to you through the post, so you can carry on collecting without leaving the home.

You may also want to watch:

And if you take advantage of the £25 sticker bundle, you can keep yourself going for longer by spreading out opening your packs.

Alternatively, the packs can also be ordered online at the official Norwich City store.

Have swap shops at home with your family

Former Norwich City player Peter Silvester, with his son, Stuart, and grandsons Ralph, seven, left, and Oliver, six, with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News sticker books and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Swap shops were a big part of the previous sticker collection, but with limits on what socialising we can do, these are not possible at the moment.

However, this doesn't mean you can't have one within your household - particularly given that we are now offering the books themselves completely free of charge.

If you email shop@archant.co.uk with your name and address, a free album will be sent out to you.

You can even make doing swapsies more fun by setting exchange rates and setting transfer windows.

Hold online swap shops with your friends

Princeton University professor Andy Reynolds with his two Norwich City sticker albums. Picture: Andy Reynolds - Credit: Andy Reynolds

In the digital world, swapping stickers has become a lot easier and last time around virtual swap shops became all the rage.

Facebook groups were formed to help one another complete their collections - so why not make use of these?

If you and a group of friends collect, why not set up virtual swap shop meets on Zoom or a similar platform?

Actually getting the stickers to one another immediately will be trickier - we would say going to the Post Office to mail stickers is a particularly essential journey.

But while you may have to wait to get your stickers, the swap meets will also double up as a perfect way of checking in on one another and catching up while the greater good needs us to be apart.

Do some sticker challenges too

There is so much more you can do with your stickers - or swaps - to help ward off lockdown boredom.

Why not try a challenge with some friends over video call?

One such challenge is the five packet five-a-side challenge. It's simple to do and makes for great debate on a Zoom call.

The premise is simple - each person opens five packets and tries to make the best five-a-side team they can from the players on the stickers they open.

And while you're at it, be creative and try and create some challenges of your own - and share them on social media.

Fuse your collecting with your essential shop

With lockdown measures in place, we would certainly not recommend specific trips to buy stickers. However, they are fortunately available in many essential outlets.

This means that while you shouldn't make a specific trip, there's no real harm in picking up a packet or two in the same trip you make for the essentials you need.

Perhaps you could even take the Blitz spirit to the next level and buy a decent handful and ration them as the long lockdown days go by.