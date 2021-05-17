Hugging is back! Here are some of the best photos so far

Published: 2:56 PM May 17, 2021

Will and Colin Keatley from the Fat Cat. - Credit: Jess Coppins

Friends and family across Norfolk are enjoying the joy of hugging once again.

The latest easing of restrictions that came into effect on May 17 has seen the resumption of indoor hospitality, household visits and for some hugging their nearest and dearest for the first time in a year.

Gemma Gladwell took the opportunity to hug her colleague Hannah Foster - Credit: Jess Coppins

Gemma Gladwell, owner of Cherry Leaf Coffee House, in St Giles Street, Norwich, took the opportunity to hug her colleague Hannah Foster as they welcomed back their customers indoors.

She said: "I would hug relatives, I would give my nan a hug.

"If there's no real occasion I wouldn't naturally do it.

"We were saying apart from our partners we haven't hugged anyone in ages.

"It's nice that people do not have to wait: everyone was getting cold or wet. It feels we are offering more of a service."

Zoe Hansen and Will Dixon hug it out. - Credit: Jess Coppins

The government has urged every to "play their part" with the current guidance as it monitors the impact of the Indian coronavirus variant.

Also posing for a hug were father and son Will and Colin Keatley from the Fat Cat, and students Zoe Hansen and Will Dixon.