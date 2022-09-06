Lock of Nelson's hair owned by fellow sailor to be sold at auction

Admiral Lord Nelson, who has numerous streets and monuments named in memory of his heroism - Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

A brooch containing a lock of Lord Nelson's hair, which was given to a sailor who fought alongside him, is to be sold at auction.

The jewellery item was once owned by William Waldegrave, 1st Baron Radstock, who served in the British fleet with Nelson at the Battle of Cape St Vincent, in February 1797.

It is being put up for sale by a descendant of Waldegrave's, with auctioneers expecting it to fetch between £2,000 and £4,000.

A lock of Nelson's hair in a brooch - Credit: Cheffins

Nicolas Martineau, director at Cheffins Fine Art Auctioneers, which is selling the item, said: “The Battle of Cape St Vincent was certainly notable in Nelson’s career and showed him, as so often was the case, a brilliant if not reckless tactician.

"It was these examples of daring and bravery that went on to make him the most celebrated figure in British naval history.

"These lots come to the market for the first time with watertight provenance having been in continuous ownership since they were received by William Waldegrave, First Baron Radstock.”

William Waldegrave was the second son of John Waldegrave, the Third Earl Waldegrave.

On entering the Royal Navy in 1766 at the age of 13, he rose quickly through the ranks, being given his first command in HMS Zephyr in 1775.

He was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral in 1794 and Vice Admiral in 1795.

As third in command at the Battle of Cape St Vincent, on board HMS Barfleur, Waldegrave was awarded a baronetcy for his successful involvement, which he declined on the grounds that being the son of an earl already gave him a higher station.

In May of that year, he was granted the governorship of the North American colony of Newfoundland.

Cape St Vincent saw the British fleet, under the command of Admiral Sir John Jervis, defeat a numerically superior Spanish fleet.

A carving of Nelson which overlooks Burnham Thorpe, the Norfolk village where he was born. - Credit: Chris Bishop

HMS Captain, under Nelson's command, disobeyed orders and engaged the Spanish instead of observing their movements and reporting back, capturing two enemy vessels.

Norfolk-born Nelson went on to defeat the combined Spanish and French fleets at Trafalgar in October, 1805.

He died on HMS Victory at the height of the battle, after being shot by a sniper.

The sale is being held on September 21 and 22 at Cheffins' branch at Clifton House in Clifton Road, Cambridge.