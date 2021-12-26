'It's devastating': Shock after woman dies in A148 crash
- Credit: Sarah Hussain
People living in a Norfolk village have been left reeling following a fatal crash nearby in the early hours of Christmas Eve.
A silver Vauxhall Insignia was travelling on the A148 in the direction of King's Lynn before the collision at around 1.35am on Friday, December 24.
Emergency services were called to the scene and the 60mph road was closed for more than eight hours.
The passenger in the car, a woman in her 40s, died at the scene of the crash which took place on the outskirts of Coxford village, close to the Abbey Lane junction.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
Someone living nearby, who did not want to be named, said accidents in the area were "quite common", adding she had heard of numerous collisions along the A148 in recent weeks.
She added: "I had one myself a month ago up the road.
"The ones that I'm thinking of which have happened recently have been minor injuries."
Most Read
- 1 Family forced to sit on the floor this Christmas
- 2 ‘A miracle’: Babies born in Norfolk on Christmas Day
- 3 Town's Christmas Day swim cancelled due to dangerous conditions at sea
- 4 Five major projects for Norwich next year
- 5 Tim Krul confirms he has tested positive for Covid second time this year
- 6 More sex please, we're Breckland... council lower fees for erotic venues
- 7 The Norwich brewery that had 1,250 pubs!
- 8 How will Norwich City line up against Arsenal?
- 9 Cat found taped in a cardboard box given loving home for Christmas
- 10 What a £1m home looks like in Norfolk compared to the rest of the world
She added: "This news is so sad, especially at this time of year."
Two dogwalkers, who also did not wish to be named, said they were alerted to the incident when traffic was being diverted through Coxford.
Another local, James Hibbert, said: "There was a similar crash a couple of years ago."
A villager, who also asked to remain anonymous, said she was woken up by the sound of her dogs barking at around 2am and saw blue lights flashing and an ambulance parked outside her driveway.
She said she then looked up the road and saw fire engines.
Speaking about the crash, she said: "It's devastating, heartbreaking really."
And Douglas Gordon, who has lived in the village for 40 years, said emergency services were still on scene at around 9am.
Chris Morley, councillor for the Rudham ward, previously expressed his condolences to "all concerned".
He added: "Nobody sets out on a journey for this to happen. A tragedy on a festive occasion.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and ask for PC Shaun Taylor.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.