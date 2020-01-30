Search

Advanced search

'Locals don't know it exists' - Is this bird-watching reserve East Anglia's best kept secret?

PUBLISHED: 11:17 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 30 January 2020

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

Archant

A little known haven for wildlife on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk is hoping to attract more visitors as bird watchers take on its management.

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature ReserveBetween the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

Beccles bird club, along with the owner, have taken on the management of the North Cove nature reserve just outside of Beccles.

Nestled between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney is the North Cove nature reserve, a "hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists" according to the bird club.

The space has been a haven for wildlife since its creation in 1975, and for many years has been managed by Suffolk Wildlife Trust with the support of volunteers from the Beccles bird society.

From January 1 the society has taken over the reserve's management and are encouraging people to take a look at possibly the region's best kept secret.

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature ReserveBetween the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

You may also want to watch:

"This is an exciting development providing opportunities for greater involvement and access to nature conservation by local communities and organisations," said John Trew of the bird club.

"Just being in and walking around a nature reserve brings enormous benefits to mind and body, and for enthusiasts there are opportunities for seeing and recording the diversity of wildlife great and small.

"For the reserve to keep its unique character for many years to come, it needs to be valued and enjoyed by everyone. While Beccles Bird Society maintains a strong team of volunteers, the conservationists of the future will come from the young people and schoolchildren of today."

The are includes a number of ponds, a multitude of different wildlife, and a number of bird-watching huts.

The bird club are planning guided walks in the spring and summer "when the reserve is at its flowery best", but in the meantime, the club say they are happy to discuss organising a guided visit to anyone who gets in touch.

The reserve now has a Facebook page for people to follow its events and progress on, and which will be the first place to find information on its Spring open day.

For further information contact Charles on 01502 471094 or John on 01502 471731.

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New £1 million roundabout plan for town

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

New £1 million roundabout plan for town

Plans have been revealed which could see the signalised junction joining the A134 Brandon Road, London Road and A134 Bury Road in Thetford replaced with a roundabout. Photo: Google Maps/Terry Jermy

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s at breaking point’ - Crackdown pledge on drivers parking on £4m plaza

The amount of cars parked around St George's Theatre and Christchurch in Great Yarmouth is drawing concerns Picture: Charles Palmer
Drive 24