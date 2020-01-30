'Locals don't know it exists' - Is this bird-watching reserve East Anglia's best kept secret?

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists.

A little known haven for wildlife on the border of Norfolk and Suffolk is hoping to attract more visitors as bird watchers take on its management.



Beccles bird club, along with the owner, have taken on the management of the North Cove nature reserve just outside of Beccles.

Nestled between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney is the North Cove nature reserve, a "hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists" according to the bird club.

The space has been a haven for wildlife since its creation in 1975, and for many years has been managed by Suffolk Wildlife Trust with the support of volunteers from the Beccles bird society.

From January 1 the society has taken over the reserve's management and are encouraging people to take a look at possibly the region's best kept secret.



"This is an exciting development providing opportunities for greater involvement and access to nature conservation by local communities and organisations," said John Trew of the bird club.

"Just being in and walking around a nature reserve brings enormous benefits to mind and body, and for enthusiasts there are opportunities for seeing and recording the diversity of wildlife great and small.

"For the reserve to keep its unique character for many years to come, it needs to be valued and enjoyed by everyone. While Beccles Bird Society maintains a strong team of volunteers, the conservationists of the future will come from the young people and schoolchildren of today."

The are includes a number of ponds, a multitude of different wildlife, and a number of bird-watching huts.

The bird club are planning guided walks in the spring and summer "when the reserve is at its flowery best", but in the meantime, the club say they are happy to discuss organising a guided visit to anyone who gets in touch.

The reserve now has a Facebook page for people to follow its events and progress on, and which will be the first place to find information on its Spring open day.

For further information contact Charles on 01502 471094 or John on 01502 471731.