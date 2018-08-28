Search

Advanced search

Volunteers needed in newspaper archive project to unlock region’s history

PUBLISHED: 06:30 10 November 2018

Volunteers are needed to help digitise 150 years of newspaper content in the Archant archive. Picture: Nick Butcher

Volunteers are needed to help digitise 150 years of newspaper content in the Archant archive. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Explore almost 150 years of our region’s history by volunteering in a fascinating new project to digitise this newspaper’s archive.

Archant's newspaper archives will be digitised through the Local Recall project. Picture: ArchantArchant's newspaper archives will be digitised through the Local Recall project. Picture: Archant

Local Recall is a new Google-backed project launched by Archant, publisher of the Eastern Daily Press and its sister papers, which will see news headlines from decades past become available online and through a chatbot.

The ultimate goal is for users to able to ask technology like Amazon’s Alexa things such as: ‘What were the headlines in Norwich the day the Second World War was declared?’ or ‘What else happened on the day Diana died?’

Read more: Archant launches Local Recall project to digitise 150 years of newspaper archives after Google grant

The project is looking for volunteers to help digitise hundreds of thousands of pages of content dating back to 1870, using the newly launched editing suite which has so far checked and enhanced more than 500 articles.

Volunteers are needed to help digitise 150 years of newspaper content in the Archant archive. Picture: Nick ButcherVolunteers are needed to help digitise 150 years of newspaper content in the Archant archive. Picture: Nick Butcher

Volunteers will use the editing suite to search for errors and amend digital copy - all while perusing through the vintage papers and spotting the quirky adverts that lie therein.

Upon completion, the digitised material will be sent to Norwich-based artificial intelligence specialists ubisend, who will give the historic data a voice.

Alex Debecker, chief growth officer and founder of ubisend, said: “Local Recall is a grand project. Archant, ubisend, and Google coming together to turn billions of forgotten words into an interactive experience presents a fun technical challenge.

“At ubisend, we turn data into conversations. In this particular project, we are turning 150 years of old newspaper, over nine million articles, into experiences.

Volunteers are needed to help digitise 150 years of newspaper content in the Archant archive. Picture: Nick ButcherVolunteers are needed to help digitise 150 years of newspaper content in the Archant archive. Picture: Nick Butcher

“Bringing these words to life, and making this project a success with the help of passionate individuals volunteering their time, is humbling and rewarding.”

Archant archive editor Ben Craske added: “The Local Recall Project is exciting because it will transform how we interact with local history and news.

“Users will be able to engage with old newspapers using modern approaches, including chatbots and voice search, as accessible alternatives to a traditional archive visit.

“The project is incredibly innovative and a pleasure to work on.”

To learn more about what life was like for our ancestors and help take our past into the future, register to volunteer at: localrecall.archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norfolk company which supplied the Queen’s lawn seed goes out of business

Robert Fletcher, who is finishing the Norfolk Seeds grass seed business which has a Royal Warrant, after the death of his father, founder Gordon, two years ago. He is in the garage where they mixed the seed at their home in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

Video Weird Norfolk: Norfolk’s own Diagon Alley hidden beneath Norwich

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Could your Norfolk household be due a surface water rebate?

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Pro and anti-immigration protests face off in Norwich

Two protests at City Hall, Norwich. One anti mass immigration the other pro immigration. Photo: Archant

Video Norwich City v Millwall: The Lowdown

Moritz Leitner has nailed down a key role in the Norwich City midfield Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: How much each council car park in Norwich made from YOUR tickets

St Andrews Car Park in Norwich, the top money-spinner for Norwich City Council. Photo: Steve Adams

Drugs, drink and children going missing - what inspectors found in Norfolk’s worst children’s homes

Eight out of 36 children's homes in Norfolk have one of the two lowest ratings from Ofsted. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast