What parts of Norfolk’s rich history interest you? Let us know in our survey

PUBLISHED: 15:19 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 07 March 2019

Take part in our Local Recall Project survey and let us know what parts of Norfolk's history interest you the most. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norfolk is brimming with history going back hundreds of years, with extraordinary finds still being made preceding the Anglo-Saxon era.

A depiction of Boudicca by John Opie, published in 1793. Picture: PUBLIC DOMAINA depiction of Boudicca by John Opie, published in 1793. Picture: PUBLIC DOMAIN

In its 149-year history, the Eastern Daily Press has written extensively about the county’s most famous landmarks, events, and people, from the Queen of Iceni Boudica to Queen Elizabeth II.

But what parts of our county’s history interest you the most? We are asking our readers what they would like to learn more about as part of an innovative new history project.

The Local Recall Project, launched by EDP publisher Archant and backed by Google, will see news stories from decades past become available online through the latest chatbot and voice search technology, with help from local AI specialists ubisend.

Hundreds of volunteers have already signed up to help digitise hundreds of thousands of pages of content dating back to 1870.

Queen Elizabeth visits King's Lynn after the 1953 floods. Picture: Archant LibraryQueen Elizabeth visits King's Lynn after the 1953 floods. Picture: Archant Library

Take part in our survey and help us to preserve times gone by for the future generation.

To find out more, visit: localrecall.archant.co.uk/volunteer.

