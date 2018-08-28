‘This is a great opportunity to get your music heard:’ How you can join top line up at special event

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefield, which is hosting Pakefield Acoustic Music Day on April 27, 2019.. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

Leading acoustic musicians from across the UK will be hitting the east coast for a special event – and you could join them on stage.

The Seagull Theatre – in association with Martello Promotions – will be hosting ‘Pakefield Acoustic Music Day’ on April 27, 2019.

And organisers are offering the chance for local musicians to play a part in the event via a free to enter competition that will be held on Sunday, February 10.

Auditions will be held next month that will be judged by representatives of the theatre and the promoter – with the prize of having the opportunity to open the event on April 27.

The competition is open to any solo artists or duos, who reside in Waveney, are at least 16 and who perform – preferably original – songs and/or tunes on acoustic instruments, whether it be folk, blues or Americana.

Seagull Theatre manager Karen Read said: “This is a great opportunity to both get your music heard and to share a bill with some of the best musicians working in the UK today in the field of acoustic music.”

As well as the event on April 27, Martello Promotions will also be bringing numerous other top artists from the UK, USA and Canada to the Seagull Theatre in 2019.

Promoter Martin Lovett said: “There may well be other opportunities for entrants in the competition to have support slots, if the judges consider that the standard is high enough.”

■ To enter, email Martin at martello04@talktalk.net and you will be sent an entry form, together with full terms and conditions.

Completed entries must be received by 6pm on January 31, 2019.