News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Town's new deputy mayor elected after tight vote

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:06 PM March 2, 2021    Updated: 8:54 PM March 2, 2021
A Wymondham Town Council meeting took place at 7pm on Tuesday, March 2, at which Peter Broome was elected the town's new deputy mayor.

A Wymondham Town Council meeting took place at which Peter Broome was elected the town's new deputy mayor. - Credit: Wymondham Town Council

Wymondham has a new deputy mayor after the previous incumbent Jack Hornby gave up his place on the town council.

Mr Hornby was given the role in 2019 in controversial circumstances, when he was selected by mayor Kevin Hurn after he and the other nominee, Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, split the vote 50/50.

At a meeting of the council on Tuesday evening, Mrs Nuri-Nixon was once again up for the position after being nominated by Annette James.

But she lost out to Peter Broome, who had been nominated by Tony Holden, after councillors voted in his favour by six votes to five.

Peter Broome, chair of the planning, lighting and highways committee at Wymondham Town Council.

Peter Broome, chair of the planning, lighting and highways committee at Wymondham Town Council. - Credit: Submitted

After his vote victory, Mr Broome said: "Thank you all for your support. I am no stranger to the position so hopefully things just carry on as normal."

Mr Broome is a long-serving member of the council and a former mayor of the town, having been replaced in that role in 2010. He is also the current chairman of the planning, lighting and highways committee.

District and town councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon.

District and town councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon. - Credit: Lucy Nixon

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hurn welcomed his new deputy and joked: "Unfortunately, we cannot present you with a chain. Not virtually – we haven't mastered that yet."

As well as the role of deputy mayor, Tuesday's meeting also saw spaces on two of the council's committees filled.

Most Read

  1. 1 MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes
  2. 2 The Norfolk market town that used to be in Suffolk
  3. 3 Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'
  1. 4 Destructive stink bugs could be heading for Norfolk
  2. 5 Talented teen baker set to open cake shop in town centre
  3. 6 Part of A11 reopened after earlier issues with concrete
  4. 7 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after crashing into lamp post
  5. 8 Plea for a solution after raw sewage floods family's garden
  6. 9 Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track
  7. 10 Man in 70s punched and kicked repeatedly after being pulled from car

Robert Savage was elected to the planning, lighting and highways committee, while Yvette Astley and Mrs Nuri-Nixon filled the vacancies on the leisure, environment, enterprise and tourism committee.

Mayor of Wymondham, Kevin Hurn. Photo: Submitted

Mayor of Wymondham, Kevin Hurn. Photo: Submitted - Credit: Archant

Those empty spots had been created by the recent resignations of three town councillors. As well as Mr Hornby, David Roberts and Wednesday Batchelor have stepped down in recent months.

By-elections to fill those vacancies on the council are scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 6, at the same time as the Norfolk County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner votes.

Anyone who wishes to stands as a town councillor must be nominated by two other ward residents, and must submit a nomination form to South Norfolk District Council by no later than 4pm on Thursday, April 8.

Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The body of a man has been found in water at Sparham Pools.

Family of missing man informed after body found in water

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
police operation to enforce lockdown

Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Tuckswood Police Station. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus