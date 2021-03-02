Town's new deputy mayor elected after tight vote

Published: 8:06 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 8:54 PM March 2, 2021

A Wymondham Town Council meeting took place at which Peter Broome was elected the town's new deputy mayor. - Credit: Wymondham Town Council

Wymondham has a new deputy mayor after the previous incumbent Jack Hornby gave up his place on the town council.

Mr Hornby was given the role in 2019 in controversial circumstances, when he was selected by mayor Kevin Hurn after he and the other nominee, Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, split the vote 50/50.

At a meeting of the council on Tuesday evening, Mrs Nuri-Nixon was once again up for the position after being nominated by Annette James.

But she lost out to Peter Broome, who had been nominated by Tony Holden, after councillors voted in his favour by six votes to five.

Peter Broome, chair of the planning, lighting and highways committee at Wymondham Town Council. - Credit: Submitted

After his vote victory, Mr Broome said: "Thank you all for your support. I am no stranger to the position so hopefully things just carry on as normal."

Mr Broome is a long-serving member of the council and a former mayor of the town, having been replaced in that role in 2010. He is also the current chairman of the planning, lighting and highways committee.

District and town councillor Suzanne Nuri-Nixon. - Credit: Lucy Nixon

Mr Hurn welcomed his new deputy and joked: "Unfortunately, we cannot present you with a chain. Not virtually – we haven't mastered that yet."

As well as the role of deputy mayor, Tuesday's meeting also saw spaces on two of the council's committees filled.

Robert Savage was elected to the planning, lighting and highways committee, while Yvette Astley and Mrs Nuri-Nixon filled the vacancies on the leisure, environment, enterprise and tourism committee.

Mayor of Wymondham, Kevin Hurn. Photo: Submitted - Credit: Archant

Those empty spots had been created by the recent resignations of three town councillors. As well as Mr Hornby, David Roberts and Wednesday Batchelor have stepped down in recent months.

By-elections to fill those vacancies on the council are scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 6, at the same time as the Norfolk County Council and Police and Crime Commissioner votes.

Anyone who wishes to stands as a town councillor must be nominated by two other ward residents, and must submit a nomination form to South Norfolk District Council by no later than 4pm on Thursday, April 8.