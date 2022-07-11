£130,000 housebuilder cash for leisure centre equipment

Wymondham Leisure Centre is set to get new gym equipment - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

A Norfolk market town’s leisure centre is set to get state-of-the-art gym kit, thanks to housebuilding cash.

South Norfolk Council has agreed for Wymondham Leisure Centre to get more than £130,000 for ‘EGYM’ equipment – fitness kit that mixes with apps to help people exercise.

The cash comes from section 106 money, a legal agreement between housebuilders and the planning authority to support local infrastructure.

A report to SNC’s cabinet on Monday said the equipment has a “proven track record in regard to attaining fitness goals and, importantly, retaining members”.

Richard Elliott, cabinet member for customer focus, told his colleagues the leisure centre had faced difficulties after the coronavirus pandemic and this would help give a "competitive edge".

Alison Thomas, cabinet member for better lives, added the money cannot be used in any other facility and the council needs to spend it.

“This is cutting edge technology which memorises exactly what you need to do when you go to the gym," said Ms Thomas.

“This will be really helpful, it will draw people in, it’s a bespoke piece of new technology."

The cabinet members agreed to spend £130,273.42 on the equipment.