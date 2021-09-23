Major new £20m green business park approved

Published: 5:30 AM September 23, 2021

A £20 million renewable energy business park in Wymondham has been given the green light by councillors.

The Energy Innovation Park is the brainchild of the Goff Group and would be based at its premises near the existing Hethel Innovation Centre, on land west of Goff Petroleum on Stanfield Road.

A report to the South Norfolk Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, said: “This is a long-established family-owned local business dating back to 1888.

“The company has considered the implications of climate change and identified a need to diversify in order to create a long term, sustainable business.”

The park would create space for the employment of more than 300 people, at companies undertaking research and development related to sustainable energy generation.

Chris Watts, the council officer, recommending the site for approval, said the site was well located, close to Wymondham.

Project manager Saul Humphrey, speaking on behalf of Goff Petroleum, said the site was ideally placed along the Cambridge Tech Corridor and could be inhabited by companies currently based at Hethel Innovation Centre.

“This building creates the grow on space for them and we worked closely with them and the county council in making sure that we can provide that.

“The intention is to develop this building, enacting a partnership with them and they will manage it."

The park will include a range of offices and workshop spaces, café facilities, communal working areas, car parking and a social hub space.

Mr Humphries said the site had been designed to achieve an outstanding BREEAM rating – an environmental impact benchmark.

“It will be the second building in Norfolk to be given the accolade, second only to the UEA’s enterprise centre has achieved that so far," he said.

“We are aiming really high, to be the most sustainable employment building in the county.”

Few concerns were raised at the meeting, with one centring on the loss of an oak tree on the site.

However, Goff plans to provide 5.63 acres of land to enhance the ecology off site.

Councillors welcomed the plans, with councillor David Bills calling it an "extremely interesting project”.

“From my point of view what you’re trying to do and where you are trying to do it, I think is extremely good.

“I think it will help south Norfolk put its name on the map,” he said.

The committee unanimously approved the plan.