Councillor who survived being hit by car stands down after 30 years

Published: 11:36 AM March 30, 2021

A long-standing councillor, who has spent 30 years representing the public, has announced he will not be running in May's county council elections.

Conservative Joe Mooney, who represents Wymondham at Norfolk County Council, said he will stand down when his term ends.

He says he wants to spend more time with his family, spread throughout the world - and to continue his hobby of hiking up mountains.

His departure from the political stage will bring to a close a career which has spanned three decades of representing Wymondham.

Mr Mooney was the town's district councillor on South Norfolk Council between 1991 and 2017, while he has represented the town at County Hall since 2009.

He served on Wymondham Town Council between 1995 and 2017 and was the town's mayor on four occasions.

Father-of-four Mr Mooney said he and his wife Catherine were keen to visit their family, who are spread around the world once Covid restrictions allow.

And he said that "before age creeps on him", he was keen to do more walking, cycling and hiking up mountains.

Mr Mooney, who moved to Wymondham in 1983, grew up in County Mayo on Ireland's west coast and used to work as a transport manager for John Lewis.

He said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Wymondham for electing me on to the various councils.

"I really appreciate the support that they have given me at every election since 1991.

"I very much enjoyed helping them to resolve the queries that they brought to my attention."

Mr Mooney said he had also appreciated the support people in town showed when he was badly hurt after he was hit by a car in 2015.

Mr Mooney had been crossing a road in Lowestoft when he was hit by the car, which left him in hospital, having lost the sight in his left eye and with cuts to his face and legs.

All 84 seats at Norfolk County Council are up for election on May 6.

The current political make-up at County Hall is is Conservatives 52, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.