Concerns raised about countryside suffering from green energy projects

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:08 PM July 12, 2022
Sunset behind pylons

South Norfolk council boss says countryside cannot be dug up every time a windfarm comes forward - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The leader of a rural council has raised concerns that the countryside is suffering from a proliferation of green energy projects.

John Fuller, the leader of South Norfolk Council, said the countryside cannot be dug up every time a new wind farm comes forward.

Mr Fuller did not object to the schemes themselves, but to the lack of joined-up thinking.

John Fuller, leader of the South Norfolk Council

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk Council - Credit: Denise Bradley

The statement comes following the announcement of National Grid's controversial East Anglia GREEN project, which would see a line of 50m high structures run from Dunston, just south of Norwich, to Tilbury in Essex.

The utilities company has faced fierce criticism from multiple councils and MPs over the project, who argue proposals to put power cables underground or offshore have been dismissed too soon.

But National Grid says offshore options are too expensive and the scheme is needed to build more capacity in the UK’s power network, to help the country achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. 

Speaking at a council meeting on Monday, Mr Fuller said he had been lobbying MPs and the government against the pylon route and had organised a meeting of local authority leaders.

"We now have a situation where all local authorities in Norfolk are on the same page," he said of the GREEN plan.

“This is a matter common to all of us. Because of the number and proliferation of wind farms, we cannot end up in a situation where every time there is a new windfarm you have to dig up the countryside. It needs a better planned approach."

A map showing the new proposed power line through south Norfolk.

A map provided by National Grid shows the proposed route of the new power line, in purple. The line itself would run somewhere within the width of the purple band. Norwich can be seen to the north-east. The blue lines are existing cables. - Credit: National Grid/Google

He said SNC, with the other authorities, was trying to ensure National Grid did not just consider costs but allowed for all options to be explored.

The council leader's announcement came in response to a motion from SNC's Liberal Democrat leader, Chris Brown, calling for the authority to be more engaged in the pylon plans and lobby local members of parliament.

National Grid's director of new infrastructure, Zac Richardson, has previously said the firm does not believe it is "technically feasible or economic" for the line to go offshore.

