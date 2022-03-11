News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Seven homes to replace 'monstrosity' bed store

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:37 AM March 11, 2022
World of Beds will be replaced with seven homes

World of Beds will be replaced with seven homes - Credit: Google Street View

A Norwich bed shop is set to be demolished to make way for housing.

World of beds is on the corner of Curtis Road, near Mile Cross, will be demolished to make way for seven homes, under plans approved by City Hall today.

Thursday planning committee approved the plans, which will see five three-bed and two two-bed properties built on the road.

Ahead of the meeting, nine neighbours wrote to the council about the scheme, with concerns about overlooking and loss of privacy.

Council officer Maria Hammond said she considered the plans to be suitable, redeveloping a prominent but irregular shaped plot and visual impacts can be mitigated against.

Labour's Mike Sands supported the application, calling it a "great use of the site".

He said: “They have made excellent use of the space available, it’s certainly a massive improvement over a galvanised iron monstrosity that's clearly passed its use-by date

Most Read

  1. 1 Man headbutted woman in foul-mouthed village confrontation
  2. 2 Derelict cottage in south Norfolk village is for sale by auction
  3. 3 Norfolk couple transform listed chapel into a cool new Airbnb
  1. 4 Norfolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK and Ireland
  2. 5 'Devastated' - Team behind waterside pub to depart after 10 years
  3. 6 How to claim the £150 council tax rebate
  4. 7 Six tips for saving money on fuel as prices soar across UK
  5. 8 Ex-policeman guilty of indecent image offences, but has jail term quashed
  6. 9 BBC One show spotted filming in Norfolk town
  7. 10 Attleborough hotel to appear on Four in a Bed

“I think it will enhance the entire area.” 

The plans were unanimously approved

Planning and Development
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Bernie Marsham, who lives in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, said his quote for heating oil had almost doubled

Man disgusted after seeing his quote for heating oil double

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Macann

Most wanted Norfolk man still at large despite international appeal

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Dr Tim Morton of Beccles Medical centre Byline: Sonya Duncan

Data

Leading GP warns of 'unsafe' conditions as patient numbers grow

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The A47 near Swaffham

Norfolk Live News

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon