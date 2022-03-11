Seven homes to replace 'monstrosity' bed store

World of Beds will be replaced with seven homes - Credit: Google Street View

A Norwich bed shop is set to be demolished to make way for housing.

World of beds is on the corner of Curtis Road, near Mile Cross, will be demolished to make way for seven homes, under plans approved by City Hall today.

Thursday planning committee approved the plans, which will see five three-bed and two two-bed properties built on the road.

Ahead of the meeting, nine neighbours wrote to the council about the scheme, with concerns about overlooking and loss of privacy.

Council officer Maria Hammond said she considered the plans to be suitable, redeveloping a prominent but irregular shaped plot and visual impacts can be mitigated against.

Labour's Mike Sands supported the application, calling it a "great use of the site".

He said: “They have made excellent use of the space available, it’s certainly a massive improvement over a galvanised iron monstrosity that's clearly passed its use-by date

“I think it will enhance the entire area.”

The plans were unanimously approved