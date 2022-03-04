£70k work to stop flooding at war memorial gardens

Work costing £70,000 is about to start on Norwich's war memorial gardens to tackle a long-standing issue with flooding.

Norwich City Council needs to do the work on the Grade II* listed Memorial Gardens because a seal to stop water flooding the undercroft beneath them was not put in place during a £2.6m restoration.

The gardens, at the top of Norwich Market, were repaired, revamped and refurbished in 2011.

Work aims to stop water from Norwich Memorial Gardens flooding into the undercroft. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But the lack of a seal and weepholes, to allow water to escape from the grassed area in the gardens, has caused damage to the structure of the 1938-built terrace.

There has been "severe water ingress" into the undercroft, with water running down the back wall and through electrical conduits.

City Hall had intended for the undercroft to be used as a space for art exhibitions, but there have been occasions when artwork has suffered water damage due to the leaks.

Although the space can be used, the council previously said "exhibitors must accommodate the potential leaks when there is heavy rainfall into their plans, which is certainly not ideal".

An art exhibition in the Norwich Memorial Undercroft. - Credit: Steve Adams

The council applied to its own planning committee for permission to add a liquid plastic/membrane and flashing system on the back wall of the terrace, to resolve the problem.

Officers granted permission for that work - and it will begin next week.

The council said the memorial gardens would remain open, but some sections were likely to be fenced off.

A Norwich City Council spokesperson said: "Work on the Norwich Memorial Undercroft is due to start on Monday, March 7 to resolve some issues around water leaking into the space.

“The Memorial Gardens will still be open for public use, but some small grass areas may be fenced off while we carry out the work

“Around £70,000 of funding has been secured through the Towns Deal accelerated fund to finance the project, which will seek to maximise the potential of the site as an inviting exhibition space in the heart of Norwich.”

The council was unable to explain why a seal had not been installed when the memorial gardens were revamped.