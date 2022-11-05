Clock ticking for people to have their say on controversial £300m incinerator

Councillor Alex Kemp at a protest outside County Hall in Norwich against the proposed incinerator in Wisbech. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Time is running out for people to register and give their views on a controversial £300m incinerator mooted for close to the Norfolk border.

Inspectors are getting ready to hold an examination into proposals for the Medworth Incinerator, which MVV Environment wants to build at Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

The plant, in Algores Way, would handle more than 500,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste each year.

MVV Environment has said it will divert non-recyclable waste from landfill every year, generate over 50 megawatts of electricity and supply steam to local factories, while creating hundreds of jobs during construction.

But the scheme has attracted controversy, with members of Norfolk County Council, King's Lynn Borough Council and Cambridgeshire County Council voting to oppose it.

Concerns raised about the development include levels of carbon dioxide, the impact of having more lorries on the road, and damage to historic sites and farms in west Norfolk.

The Planning Inspectorate will hold an examination where it will consider representations about the plant before it makes a recommendation on whether the government should allow the scheme.

Anyone who wants to comment needs to register as an interested party and submit their representation by Tuesday, November 15.

Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Council are registering as interested parties and will be putting in representations.

Officers at West Norfolk Council will present their comments to the council's planning committee on Monday (November 7) before the response is sent.

And a spokeswoman for Norfolk County Council said: "The county council will be responding to the consultation which ends on November 15.

"The comments we make will be on specific technical matters as they relate to Norfolk."

At a full county council meeting in May, every councillor present backed a motion stating the council would oppose the burner.

Alexandra Kemp, independent councillor for Clenchwarton and South Lynn, tabled a motion about the plant, which was amended by Conservative Stuart Dark, who is also leader of West Norfolk Council, to explicitly state the council's opposition to the scheme.

Stuart Dark, Norfolk county councillor and leader of West Norfolk Council - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

People can register to have their say by searching for 'Medworth Energy' at infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk.