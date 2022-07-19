Controversial incinerator plan back on the agenda

A protest outside County Hall in Norwich against the proposed incinerator in Wisbech. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Plans for a controversial incinerator are back on the agenda, as councillors decide whether the firm behind the bid has carried out enough consultation.

Medworth CHP wants to build the burner on a 10-acre site off Algores Way, in Wisbech.

Norfolk County Council's plans for a smaller plant at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn, were abandoned in 2014 in the face of massive opposition, leaving the authority with a £30m bill.

The county council opposes the new proposal, along with West Norfolk council, which campaigned against the Saddlebow plan.

Now West Norfolk's planning committee is set to decide whether Medworth has carried out enough consultation over the scheme.

Councils are being asked whether Medworth has met its statutory obligations by the Planning Inspectorate, before it decides whether to consider its proposals.

West Norfolk council leader Stuart Dark said: “Technically, we are being asked whether the applicant has met their legal obligations in doing what they said they were going to do with regard to consultation. But for us there is so much more to it than doing the legal minimum.

“Ten years ago a plan to build a smaller incinerator at Saddlebow was put forward. Local feeling was strong – it is a subject that still resonates on the doorstep – and now another proposal has been submitted in a nearby area where prevailing winds will drift over this borough.

“We aren’t the decision maker for this application, that is the government’s Planning Inspectorate. But, as a statutory consultee, we will be scrutinising this extremely carefully to ensure that our residents’ views are heard at every stage."

A report to councillors, who meet on Wednesday, July 20, recommends a "holding objection" because Medworth does not appear to have consulted the Design Council, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the Commission for Sustainable Development and the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority.

It adds: "It is unclear why these prescribed bodies do not appear to have been consulted within the document. It therefore appears that the applicant may not have adequately consulted all relevant persons as may be prescribed and in the absence of firm evidence to the contrary, a holding objection is therefore recommended."

The Planning Inspectorate, which will decide the application, will wait to hear councils's views on consultation, before deciding whether accept the application, meaning the full planning process would then begin.