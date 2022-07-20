Consultation on controversial incinerator not good enough, say councillors

An impression of what the proposed incinerator in Wisbech would look like - Credit: Steve Barclay MP

Councillors have criticised the consultation process for a controversial incinerator in Wisbech, arguing the company behind the plans had not gone far enough.

Medworth CHP wants to build the burner on a 10-acre site off Algores Way, in Wisbech.

While West Norfolk Council (WNC) has already said it is opposed to the plan, councillors on the planning committee were asked to give their thoughts on whether enough consultation has been carried out on the scheme.

Speaking to the committee on Wednesday, Stuart Dark, the Conservative leader of WNC, said: “Have Medworth done what they said they would do and does that met the legal requirement?

“The reality is that’s a yes.

"The additional question you need to answer is, given all the local concerns and all the people that want a say, is a 5km radius wide enough on a site of that size?

“I hope you agree with me that they could have done a lot more.”

Francis Bone, Labour councillor for the St Margarets with St Nicholas Ward, said: "I’m really disappointed at the lack of opportunity for consultation, this is going to have a huge detriment, not just in terms of the environmental impact, but the actual strain it will put on our infrastructure.

“It will be other county’s rubbish transported to that site. It’s absolutely deplorable that that consultation has not come down to King’s Lynn.”

Mr Bone argued west Norfolk’s businesses and villages have not been considered, particularly fisheries, which could have to deal with plastic particles getting into The Wash.

The committee agreed to write to government inspectors saying all of the WNC area should have been consulted.

A report to councillors ahead of the meeting recommended a "holding objection" because Medworth does not appear to have consulted the Design Council, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the Commission for Sustainable Development and the Gas and Electricity Markets Authority.

The Planning Inspectorate, which will decide the application, will wait to hear councils' views on consultation, before deciding whether accept the application, meaning the full planning process would then begin.