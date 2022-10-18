News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Why is the Ely rail junction scheme so important to Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:30 AM October 18, 2022
Ely North

An aerial view of Ely North Junction - Credit: Network Rail

As fresh fears grow about the likelihood of the £500m Ely junction rail revamp going ahead, why is the Cambridgeshire project so significant to Norfolk? DAN GRIMMER explains

Ely Junction is important because it links five lines connecting Norwich, Ipswich, Cambridge, Peterborough and King’s Lynn.

But it is currently operating at full capacity, which limits the opportunity for growth of routes for passenger and cross-country freight services.

Network Rail has put forward proposals to improve it - which would allow more trains to run through the junction.

They say that will meet the demand for more rail freight between the Port of Felixstowe the West Midlands and the north, to support sustainable, long-term economic growth.

But it would also enable more frequent passenger services, including between King's Lynn and London.

An outline business case was submitted to the Department for Transport earlier this year to seek money for the next stage of the design process - but the government has yet to make decisions.

