'Beyond repair' village sign replaced with sturdier model

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:55 PM June 26, 2021   
The new Whinburgh village sign

The new Whinburgh village sign - Credit: Whinburgh and Westfield Parish Council

A “beyond repair” village sign has been replaced with a sturdier model by the parish council.  

The old wooden sign, pictured when it was new, having been erected in 1990

The old wooden sign, pictured when it was new, having been erected in 1990 - Credit: Whinburgh and Westfield Parish Council

The original village sign at Whinburgh, near Dereham, was erected in 1990, and had been maintained by local artist John Stevens over the years.

After three decades of inevitable wear and tear however, parish clerk Julian Gibson said the sign was held together "by filler and paint.”

John Stevens' design for the new sign at Whinburgh

John Stevens' design for the new sign - Credit: Whinburgh and Westfield Parish Council

“When John took the sign down in 2016 to repair it and make it safe, he concluded that it was well beyond repair,” said Mr Gibson. 

The new sign at Whinburgh

The new sign at Whinburgh - Credit: Whinburgh and Westfield Parish Council

Local county councillor Ed Connolly was able to source £4,000 of funds for the new sign, with the balance made up from parish council’s reserves.

You may also want to watch:

Local builder David Stoker removed the old redundant plinth and post, and secured the new socket into the ground.

Councillor Ed Connolly after the unveiling at Whinburgh

Councillor Ed Connolly after the unveiling at Whinburgh - Credit: Whinburgh and Westfield Parish Council

The unveiling was done by Mr Connolly, followed by a celebration of tea and sausage rolls in the open air outside the Pavillion on Whinburgh Playing Field.

