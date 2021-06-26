Video
'Beyond repair' village sign replaced with sturdier model
- Credit: Whinburgh and Westfield Parish Council
A “beyond repair” village sign has been replaced with a sturdier model by the parish council.
The original village sign at Whinburgh, near Dereham, was erected in 1990, and had been maintained by local artist John Stevens over the years.
After three decades of inevitable wear and tear however, parish clerk Julian Gibson said the sign was held together "by filler and paint.”
“When John took the sign down in 2016 to repair it and make it safe, he concluded that it was well beyond repair,” said Mr Gibson.
Local county councillor Ed Connolly was able to source £4,000 of funds for the new sign, with the balance made up from parish council’s reserves.
Local builder David Stoker removed the old redundant plinth and post, and secured the new socket into the ground.
The unveiling was done by Mr Connolly, followed by a celebration of tea and sausage rolls in the open air outside the Pavillion on Whinburgh Playing Field.
