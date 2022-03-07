Councillor hits out at 'B-list celebrities' who are against Western Link

Not building the controversial £198m Norwich Western Link would be more environmentally damaging than constructing it, a county councillor has claimed.

And county councillor Greg Peck challenged "B-list celebrities" opposing the road to face people in villages such as Ringland and Weston Longville who do want the road to ease rat-running.

Mr Peck's comments came at a meeting of the Conservative-controlled cabinet at Norfolk County Council where the need for a realignment of the road to avoid a barbastelle bat colony was discussed.

An indication of how the route of the Norwich Western Link will need to change to avoid roosting maternity bats. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The cost of that change, to the north of the route near where a viaduct would cost the River Wensum, and the specifics of what it would entail have yet to be revealed.

Officers are working on the revision and details will be presented to the cabinet in June.

Ahead of the meeting, protesters, including from the Norwich branch of Extinction Rebellion, demonstrated outside County Hall.

They held up commuter traffic on the roundabout outside County Hall as part of their protest.

Western Link protest at County Hall. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

But, in the chamber, Mr Peck, whose Reepham division the 3.8 mile road would be built in, attacked the critics.

Conservative Greg Peck, Norfolk county councillor for Reepham. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

He said: "I get very annoyed when I hear opposition to the road from people who do not live in the county, or live in the centre of Norwich and built up areas who have no idea what my constituents are suffering.

"If you go through Ringland Hills in rush hour it is horrendous. It gets gridlocked and traffic is backed up.

"Not to build the road is more damaging to the environment than it is to build it."

Stephen Fry. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Stephen Fry and Chris Packham were among signatories to an open letter organised by the Stop the Wensum Link group calling for a rethink on the proposed route.

And Mr Peck said: "If these protesters and people running petitions, who do not live in the county or are are some sort of B-list celebrities, think my residents can wait 20 more years for this link, then I'd invite them to meet my residents and tell them face to face. They would get short shrift."

The council is waiting for a government decision on whether it would provide £168m towards the cost of the road.

However, campaigners against the scheme are still calling for it to be scrapped.

David Pett, from the Stop The Wensum Link campaign, said: "Given the programme for the scheme is so badly off track, you must seriously ask the question how can this road continue to be financially viable."

He described the road as "a money pit", which will increase carbon emissions and said: "Time to pull the plug."