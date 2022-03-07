Councillor hits out at 'B-list celebrities' who are against Western Link
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Not building the controversial £198m Norwich Western Link would be more environmentally damaging than constructing it, a county councillor has claimed.
And county councillor Greg Peck challenged "B-list celebrities" opposing the road to face people in villages such as Ringland and Weston Longville who do want the road to ease rat-running.
Mr Peck's comments came at a meeting of the Conservative-controlled cabinet at Norfolk County Council where the need for a realignment of the road to avoid a barbastelle bat colony was discussed.
The cost of that change, to the north of the route near where a viaduct would cost the River Wensum, and the specifics of what it would entail have yet to be revealed.
Officers are working on the revision and details will be presented to the cabinet in June.
Ahead of the meeting, protesters, including from the Norwich branch of Extinction Rebellion, demonstrated outside County Hall.
They held up commuter traffic on the roundabout outside County Hall as part of their protest.
But, in the chamber, Mr Peck, whose Reepham division the 3.8 mile road would be built in, attacked the critics.
Most Read
- 1 Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier
- 2 Obituary: 36-year-old who brought forward his wedding after diagnosis
- 3 Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles
- 4 Reunited Norfolk couple face further heartache following Ukraine escape
- 5 Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer
- 6 Village urges lower speed limits amid fears over traffic 'chaos'
- 7 Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals
- 8 Can Norfolk hang on to its holidaymakers?
- 9 See inside this seaside B&B and restaurant for sale in north Norfolk
- 10 Road near Norwich Airport will partially close for four weeks from tomorrow
He said: "I get very annoyed when I hear opposition to the road from people who do not live in the county, or live in the centre of Norwich and built up areas who have no idea what my constituents are suffering.
"If you go through Ringland Hills in rush hour it is horrendous. It gets gridlocked and traffic is backed up.
"Not to build the road is more damaging to the environment than it is to build it."
Stephen Fry and Chris Packham were among signatories to an open letter organised by the Stop the Wensum Link group calling for a rethink on the proposed route.
And Mr Peck said: "If these protesters and people running petitions, who do not live in the county or are are some sort of B-list celebrities, think my residents can wait 20 more years for this link, then I'd invite them to meet my residents and tell them face to face. They would get short shrift."
The council is waiting for a government decision on whether it would provide £168m towards the cost of the road.
However, campaigners against the scheme are still calling for it to be scrapped.
David Pett, from the Stop The Wensum Link campaign, said: "Given the programme for the scheme is so badly off track, you must seriously ask the question how can this road continue to be financially viable."
He described the road as "a money pit", which will increase carbon emissions and said: "Time to pull the plug."