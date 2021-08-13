Councillors set to object to Wisbech incinerator today

Published: 8:37 AM August 13, 2021

An artist's impression of how the Wisbech incinerator would look - Credit: Submitted/Steve Barclay MP

West Norfolk councillors are set to formally object to a proposed Wisbech incinerator today.

MVV Environment has submitted plans to build an incinerator on land off Algores Way in Wisbech, handling more than 500,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste a year.

Campaigners and councillors have said the £300m plant, which would sit 750m from a secondary school, would be twice the size of the failed proposals for an incinerator at Saddlebow, on the outskirts of King's Lynn.

In February, West Norfolk council passed a motion opposing plans.

West Norfolk Council is set to formally object to the incinerator plans on Friday, August 13 - Credit: IAN BURT

Now the authority has been asked to comment on the scheme, which will be submitted to the government as part of the planning process.

Because the project falls into the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project process, the final say on the incinerator will rest with the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

A report to councillors said: "It is important to take this consultation opportunity to provide the applicant with a clear position statement on the borough council’s wider community view on the proposed development, reflecting the council motion on February 25."

Last year, Cambridgeshire County Council passed a motion opposing the incinerator, and vowed to fight the plans.

Norfolk County Council previously wanted to build the burner at Saddlebow. But the scheme was abandoned in 2014 after it became financially unviable while awaiting a final decision from the then communities secretary Eric Pickles.

That left the county council with a £33.7m bill, which included compensation for Cory Wheelabrator, which would have run the plant.

West Norfolk had earlier held a poll in which 65,515 voted against the incinerator, while 5,173 came out in favour.

Opponents of the Wisbech scheme say the plant would have a chimney higher than Ely Cathedral and generate 300 lorry movements a day.

Developer MVV Environment says it will divert 500,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year and generate electricity and heat.

The meeting will be held in the King's Lynn Town Hall at 9.30am and can be viewed on WNC's YouTube channel.