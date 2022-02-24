Massive solar farm on border of three counties rejected

An approximation of the area covered by the proposed solar farm at Walpole Marsh, on the banks of the River Nene. The northern part of the site lies in Lincolnshire, with the southern part in Norfolk. Cambridgeshire lies immediately to the west. - Credit: Google

Plans for a large solar farm and battery storage facility at Walpole Marsh on the edge of west Norfolk have been rejected.

Local councillors voted against proposals that would have seen the power plant built on agricultural land spanning Norfolk and Lincolnshire, with the Cambridgeshire border just a few metres away, over the River Nene.

The facility, which was supported by the council's own officers, would have had a peak output of 49.9MW, said to be capable of powering the equivalent of more than 10,150 average-sized homes in England.

An application to transform the 78-hectare site - roughly the size of 108 football pitches - was lodged both with the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk (BCKLWN) and South Holland District Council (SHDC), in Lincolnshire.

However, SHDC has delegated all decision-making to BCKLWN, with a recommendation of approval.

BCKLWN’s officers also recommended the plan be approved. But at a planning committee meeting on Thursday councillors rejected the scheme.

They did so after hearing objections from Walpole Parish Council, which raised fears about a loss of land for food production and concerns over increased vehicle movements in the area’s rural lanes.

The local branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England had similar objections.

Simon Wheeler, speaking on behalf of the applicant Enzo Energy, said renewable energy was key to the fight against climate change and “will benefit agriculture and food production”.

“No land will be lost as a result of this project,” he said.

“At the end of its life not only will the land still be there it will be in far better condition than if current practices continue.”

Mr Wheeler said a well-managed solar farm can benefit the soil quality and pollinators.

Independent councillor Terry Parish said solar panels should be on roofs and brownfield sites. While Mr Wheeler did not disagree, he said sites like the proposed Walpole one were needed.

David Masser, a member of the public, also questioned the applicant’s traffic surveys, arguing that there was no way two HGVs would be able to go along the road to the site, with two other similar developments proposed in the area.

Councillors echoed concerns about the loss of agricultural land, including planning committee chairwoman Vivienne Spikings, who called for it to be rejected.