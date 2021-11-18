West Norfolk council invests £190k to reduce fly-tipping

An incident of fly-tipping in Potter Heigham in July 2021 - Credit: Archant

An attempt to reduce fly-tipping across West Norfolk.

The Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk’s cabinet approved an additional investment of £190,000 a year at their meeting on Tuesday, November 16.

The investment will be spent on enhancing services alongside the purchase of necessary vehicles and equipment with a capital investment of £112,000.

There will also be additional resources created to enable the council to tackle the anti-social and environmental impact of fly-tipping.

The borough council also aims to increase its ability to investigate, fine, and prosecute fly-tippers.

Community-led 'clean up' schemes will also benefit from support made possible by the investment, including guidance, equipment, and the free collection of rubbish.

There will also be educational activities to teach young people and children about making good environmental choices.

The borough council will run campaigns to communicate and reinforce their message around fly-tipping as well as raising awareness of the ways that the public can get involved, including by reporting incidents.