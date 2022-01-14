West Norfolk Borough Council is set to increase its support for people on low incomes who struggle to afford their council tax.

The authority will still be among the least generous councils in Norfolk for those outside "protected groups" however.

Conservative cabinet member for corporate services Brian Long said: “These are special times and I do think that this revision is a good and proper one.”

The council currently offers a maximum discount of 75pc - except for those in protected groups such as people with young children, who receive up to 100pc support.

The 75pc figure compares with 83pc in Broadland, 85pc in South Norfolk, 91.5pc in Great Yarmouth, North Norfolk and Breckland, and 100pc in Norwich.

West Norfolk Borough Council are increasing their council tax support for people on low incomes. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

West Norfolk and Broadland are both set to increase to 84pc in the new financial year, while South Norfolk plans to decrease to 84pc.

The other councils will remain the same.

Mr Long said the variance between councils had an important caveat - that each council had a different demographic, and therefore a different number of people in protected groups.

Cabinet approved the proposal, which now needs approval from the whole council.