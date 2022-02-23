West Norfolk council tax to rise amid row over budget

Council tax paid to the borough council in west Norfolk is set to rise by 3.3pc this year. - Credit: Ian Burt/Denise Bradley

People in west Norfolk are set to pay an additional 3.3pc in council tax.

The rise - approved by majority at a Wednesday meeting - will mean that people in band D properties pay £139.37 per year to the borough council - an increase of £4.50 on last year.

The council’s ruling Conservative group said the increase would mean services not only continue amid inflation - but improve too.

Angie Dickinson, cabinet member for finance, said the £4.50 increase had remained constant since 2018/19, when it represented a 4.9pc rise on the previous year.

The increase was agreed as part of the council’s forthcoming budget, which came under fire from opposition members, who suggested a range of alternative proposals.

Labour suggested £390,000 be diverted from the council’s reserves and instead spent on donations to food banks and organisations combatting domestic abuse.

They also proposed providing support to businesses and residents to tackle climate change, and to bring back the council’s pest control service - but the ideas were voted down.

Independent councillor Jim Moriarty proposed another amendment, which would have seen a planned 61pc increase to the council’s communications team instead go to the authority’s struggling planning department, which has been losing staff.

Mr Moriarty claimed the increase was the “smoking starting pistol” to the council’s next election in May 2023.

He added that he feared the planning department being reduced to “a lone member of staff, with a finger hovering over the light switch”.

Graham Middleton, Conservative deputy leader of the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

The council’s deputy leader, Graham Middleton, said the communications budget had been increased in order to consult with residents more.

And Richard Blunt, cabinet member for development, said the difficulty in attracting and retaining planning officers was not due to money - but fewer qualified planners coming out of university, and an increased desire for flexible working arrangements.

Richard Blunt, Conservative cabinet member for development and regeneration on the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

He said the authority was working hard to address the challenge.