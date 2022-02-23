West Norfolk council tax to rise amid row over budget
- Credit: Ian Burt/Denise Bradley
People in west Norfolk are set to pay an additional 3.3pc in council tax.
The rise - approved by majority at a Wednesday meeting - will mean that people in band D properties pay £139.37 per year to the borough council - an increase of £4.50 on last year.
The council’s ruling Conservative group said the increase would mean services not only continue amid inflation - but improve too.
Angie Dickinson, cabinet member for finance, said the £4.50 increase had remained constant since 2018/19, when it represented a 4.9pc rise on the previous year.
The increase was agreed as part of the council’s forthcoming budget, which came under fire from opposition members, who suggested a range of alternative proposals.
Labour suggested £390,000 be diverted from the council’s reserves and instead spent on donations to food banks and organisations combatting domestic abuse.
They also proposed providing support to businesses and residents to tackle climate change, and to bring back the council’s pest control service - but the ideas were voted down.
Most Read
- 1 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now
- 2 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens
- 3 'Very loving' engineer, 17, died after hitting road sign
- 4 Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home
- 5 Man failed to look after snakes found in 'disgusting' conditions, court hears
- 6 Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket
- 7 Norwich firm puts Britain 'back on the map' with £30,000 hand-made watches
- 8 Huge bungalow with stunning field views is for sale for £1.1m
- 9 20 bungalow plan will provide care for older people
- 10 Two people remain in critical condition after serious A47 crash
Independent councillor Jim Moriarty proposed another amendment, which would have seen a planned 61pc increase to the council’s communications team instead go to the authority’s struggling planning department, which has been losing staff.
Mr Moriarty claimed the increase was the “smoking starting pistol” to the council’s next election in May 2023.
He added that he feared the planning department being reduced to “a lone member of staff, with a finger hovering over the light switch”.
The council’s deputy leader, Graham Middleton, said the communications budget had been increased in order to consult with residents more.
And Richard Blunt, cabinet member for development, said the difficulty in attracting and retaining planning officers was not due to money - but fewer qualified planners coming out of university, and an increased desire for flexible working arrangements.
He said the authority was working hard to address the challenge.