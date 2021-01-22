News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council suspends meetings following 'increasing pressure'

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:04 PM January 22, 2021   
Lorraine Gore, chief executive of West Norfolk council. Photo: West Norfolk council

West Norfolk Council has suspended some of its meetings as a result of "increasing pressure" on its resources.

The council announced the decision was due to them providing a large-scale response to the pandemic which is "significantly challenging" its available resources.

Chief executive Lorraine Gore said: "Cases in west Norfolk are considerably higher than in the first wave last spring, due to the new variant of the virus spreading much more quickly.

"We are also responding to requests for assistance from other partners, including involvement in a public health pilot for asymptomatic testing, supporting the CCG with the vaccination programme and responding to requests for support from the QEH."

Meetings that will be cancelled include:
• Corporate Performance Panel
• Regeneration and Development Panel
• Environment and Community Panel 
• King's Lynn Area Consultative Committee 
• Local Plan Task Group
• Member Major Projects 
• Audit cross party working group 

The chief executive said the council is still preparing for elections on May, 6.

