Council suspends meetings following 'increasing pressure'
- Credit: West Norfolk council
West Norfolk Council has suspended some of its meetings as a result of "increasing pressure" on its resources.
The council announced the decision was due to them providing a large-scale response to the pandemic which is "significantly challenging" its available resources.
Chief executive Lorraine Gore said: "Cases in west Norfolk are considerably higher than in the first wave last spring, due to the new variant of the virus spreading much more quickly.
"We are also responding to requests for assistance from other partners, including involvement in a public health pilot for asymptomatic testing, supporting the CCG with the vaccination programme and responding to requests for support from the QEH."
Meetings that will be cancelled include:
• Corporate Performance Panel
• Regeneration and Development Panel
• Environment and Community Panel
• King's Lynn Area Consultative Committee
• Local Plan Task Group
• Member Major Projects
• Audit cross party working group
You may also want to watch:
The chief executive said the council is still preparing for elections on May, 6.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
- 2 Man seriously injured after crash
- 3 Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing
- 4 Man admits defrauding more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm
- 5 'Isolate from your household' plea as Covid soars in Norwich
- 6 Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed
- 7 'They don't care': Retired couple slam council over 'dangerous' tree
- 8 Six people arrested after man in 50s was stabbed in Norwich
- 9 Shocking CCTV shows carer abusing woman with dementia
- 10 Minke whale washes up on beach