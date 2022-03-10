Funding agreed for west Norfolk community projects

West Norfolk Borough Council's CIL spending panel debated which projects to award funding to, other two meetings in February and March. - Credit: IAN BURT

New play equipment, bus shelters and double-glazed windows were all among the community projects approved by West Norfolk councillors using funds provided by developers.

The schemes, which were proposed by parish councils and community groups, were put forward in the hope of receiving money from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

CIL is a charge placed on housing developers by councils - with the funds collected to be used for projects benefiting the community.

Each bid was awarded a score by officers based on the match funding it had received from other sources, how much community support there was for the proposal, and how long it might be expected to complete.

At a meeting of the borough council’s CIL spending panel last week, an officer told members that 73 valid applications had been received.

“Unfortunately, we were very oversubscribed,” she said, adding that the panel would have to decide how to allocate £431,858, despite £1,494,299 being requested in total.

The highest scoring bid was a proposal by Marham Parish Council to improve the village’s playground and recreation area, which was earmarked to receive £45,502.

The second-highest scoring request, submitted by Shouldham Parish Council, to create an entirely new play park for the village, was allocated £23,770.

Meanwhile, in Terrington St Clement, it was agreed to contribute £50,000 to the refurbishment of the village’s old school, to create a new parish council office, community facility and heritage centre.

Smaller requests included double-glazed windows and doors at Burnham Overy Village Hall, a replacement bus shelter in Emneth, and a height restriction barrier and gates at Hunstanton Community Centre.

Among the projects rejected as invalid was a proposal from Grimston Parish Council to fund a bus service on Sundays and public holidays, which was turned down because the company operating the buses is a commercial business, not a charitable or community organisation.

The funding will be dependent on the council's cabinet agreeing to transfer £152,568 of CIL funding intended for "strategic" projects over to the pot for community bids.

If the transfer is refused, the CIL panel will meet again to re-examine the schemes.