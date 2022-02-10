The disagreement broke out at a Wednesday meeting of West Norfolk Borough Council's cabinet - Credit: Archant

Accusations of councillors’ pay being unfairly distributed along party political lines have been made in west Norfolk.

Opposition leaders on the borough council argued at a Wednesday cabinet meeting that they and their deputies were not being fairly remunerated for their work in holding the Conservative-run council to account.

An independent pay review (IPR) panel found that opposition leaders should receive more than they currently are - but the council’s cabinet has decided not to implement the panel’s recommendations this year.

Rather than receive salaries, councillors receive ‘allowances’ - the basic rate of which in west Norfolk is £6,162 per year.

Councillors with bigger responsibilities however, such as opposition group leaders, or cabinet members, are entitled to larger sums, known as special responsibility allowances (SRAs).

The IPR panel concluded not only that basic allowances should go up by almost £200, but also that opposition group leaders’ SRAs should depend on their group's size, at £175 per member - a significant increase for those leaders.

But Angie Dickinson, cabinet member for finance, said the council should keep its current allowances this year, other than increasing with inflation - because of the unpredictable financial climate, and because changes like home-working needed fuller evaluation.

Ms Dickinson's recommendation was voted through by the cabinet.

Councillor Terry Parish, who leads the 15-strong opposition Group of Independents, said that just 1/60th of SRA funds is allocated to the opposition, despite opposition members making up almost half the council.

He said increased opposition leaders' pay could come from reductions to pay received by committee chairs and cabinet members.

Mr Parish said after the meeting that if his pay was increased, he would not accept that increase this year or next, to prove it is the principle he wants established, rather than any immediate personal benefit.

And Labour group leader Charles Joyce said: “There is far too much of the special responsibility allowances, going to one political party, rather than being shared around - because the opposition help make a good council.”

The council’s Conservative deputy leader, Graham Middleton, said he absolutely believed in the opposition’s importance, but the administration’s work needed proper remuneration too.

He said now was not the time for allowance increases.