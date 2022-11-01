Plans revealed to create huge rewilding project around Norfolk village

Almost 2,000 acres of a river valley are set to be rewilded to create " a corridor of uncontrolled nature".

Details of the scheme have emerged in a planning application to extend a village pub ready for the expected influx of visitors.

The West Acre Estate hopes to restore land along a 10km stretch of the River Nar comprising 1,970 acres. Walking and cycling routes would be included in the scheme.

It has applied to extend The Stag Inn at West Acre and change of the use of neighbouring Ford Cottage into a cafe and B&B.

In a statement, the West Acre Estate says: "The plan is simple, to ring fence as much of the land south of the Gayton – Castle Acre road as possible and in cooperation with neighbouring farmers and landowners to create a corridor of uncontrolled nature.

"We need to do this for the insects, animals, and biomass which have been lost. We have a responsibility to improve our environment, and to minimize the degradation of our natural habitat and try to turn back the clock. We must act now and with maximum effect in order to slow the risks of climate change.

"The major contributing factor to the decline of species is habitat loss. We do not have rainforest in the UK that needs reinstating but we do have farmland that needs to be released from our control."

The Stag at West Acre, which could be extended to cope with an influx of green tourists - Credit: Google

Under the estate plans, the Stag pub will become "a popular stopping off place for visitors to the area, naturalists, walkers and cyclists".

"It is anticipated that visitor numbers will increase over the coming years, and the Stag has the opportunity to provide refreshment to these visitors, and increase its opening hours, to support a viable working village pub," its statement adds.

"The proposals are to refurbish the pub but keep it in its current form as a village pub which is also open to all comers."

Additional bedrooms at the pub will be created for those visiting the rewilding site.

A decision on the scheme is expected next year.