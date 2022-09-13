News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk weddings will go ahead during Queen's funeral

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 8:40 AM September 13, 2022
Updated: 8:51 AM September 13, 2022
Weddings are set to go ahead in Norfolk County Council venues, which include the Colman Room at Norwich Castle - Credit: Nick Toogood Inset Brian Adamson / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Schools, shops and businesses will all be closing their doors next Monday for the Queen’s funeral - but one aspect of life will go on uninterrupted.

Officials have announced that weddings will continue as scheduled next week.

Several ceremonies are due to take place on Monday and Norfolk County Council says it has spoken to each couple to check whether they wish to go ahead.

In each case, they have all said they wish to continue with the ceremony. 

A council spokesman said: "We have a small number of ceremonies on the 19th which is normal for this day of the week and at this time of year.

"We have spoken to couples with ceremonies to discuss their plans and they all wish to proceed with their ceremony, so we will be in attendance as we would on any bank holiday."

Many major retailers have announced they will be closed on the day, including Primark and John Lewis, and libraries, museums and tips run by Norfolk County Council will all be shut.




