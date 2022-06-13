Almost 100 shows of support for village's new sports pavilion

Watlington Parish Council has submitted plans for a new sports pavilion to go up on the village's recreation ground - Credit: Matthew Usher

Almost 100 shows of support have been made by residents for permission to be granted for a new sports pavilion in their village.

The new facility in Watlington, between King’s Lynn and Downham Market, is being proposed by the parish council and would go up at the recreation ground on Church Road.

The parish authority says it has worked in recent months with the village’s football club to consult on the project.

22 villagers were said to support a new pavilion, while three suggested extending the adjacent village hall instead.

With plans now awaiting approval from the borough council, some 93 representations of support have been given from across the community, with zero objections.

One reads: “This new construction will bring a myriad of opportunities to enhance and grow the healthy future of the village.

“We are so thankful for the hard work that already happens here. Watlington truly deserves this pavilion!”

The parish council notes that while the building’s primary use will be for football, it will be intended to cater for all sports.

The borough council will issue a decision on planning permission by July 4.

