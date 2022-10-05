Trapped animals on Acle Straight could see rescue unit relocated

Concerns over flooding in Great Yarmouth could see a specialist fire appliance moved to the town - Credit: James Bass

A specialist rescue unit could be relocated from Thetford to Great Yarmouth, to help deal with the large numbers of animals which get stuck after falling into ditches by the Acle Straight.

Fire bosses say the technical rescue unit (TRU) should be moved from the south west of the county to the seaside, because of the frequency of animals becoming trapped near the A47, as well as the increased risk of flooding at the coast.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service has three TRU appliances, which include special equipment for water rescue and animal rescue, based at Thetford, Carrow, near Norwich, and King's Lynn South.

But the Thetford one is barely used, while fire chiefs say the Carrow unit is regularly being called to Yarmouth.

Deputy chief fire officer Scott Norman - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Scott Norman, deputy chief fire officer, said: "We have recognised that, with the risk of coastal inundation and floods in Great Yarmouth, we feel the best use of the unit would be in the Yarmouth area.

"We know it is a low-lying area and it makes more sense to have the crews in Yarmouth responding to those incidents.

"The unit also has animal rescue equipment and most of the animal rescues we carry out are around the Acle Straight, with cattle and horses getting stuck in the ditches.

"Rather than sending appliances from Norwich to those incidents, it would be better served by Great Yarmouth crews."

The Acle Straight. Firefighters often have to rescue animals which fall into ditches along the road - Credit: Denise Bradley

The proposal is part of the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service Community Risk Management Plan for 2023/26, which is due to go out for consultation at the end of the month.

As previously reported, Norfolk fire chiefs have said they will consider the future of Gorleston fire station, once Great Yarmouth's Third River Crossing is in use.

The £121m bridge is due to open next year - and the improved access it will create means Gorleston fire station may no longer be needed.

While there are no firm plans at this stage, Mr Norman said it "would be wrong" not to explore options around the future of the station.

Ceri Sumner, director of Norfolk Fire and Rescue, said it would be "remiss" not to consider the impact the new bridge could have on response times.