Plan for massive mud lagoon on banks of the Broads kick up a stink

It is peaceful riverside village known as the 'Capital of the Broads'.

But there is a row brewing in Wroxham, where villagers have kicked up a stink over plans to create a huge lagoon filled with mud dredged from the bottom of the River Bure.

The Broads Authority (BA) wants to create a pit the length of three football pitches to store millions of litres of sludge, which can later be used as fertiliser.

But residents say it will create foul smells that will hang over the village - something the authority denies - and be a blight to people living nearby.

Chris Billing, whose home is next to the proposed pit, is one of those opposed to the project.

He said: “The edge of the lagoon will be a few metres from my garden – an earthwork structure containing 12 million litres of liquids at a height of three metres above my garden.

"I’m not sure that the safety of my family has been accounted for and, if it has, then I must assume that we are of no consequence."

Under the BA scheme, the mud will be dredged from a stretch of the River Bure - which runs near the site - between Wroxham and Belaugh, to improve navigation on the waterway.

The work will be carried out this winter, using using excavators on floating platforms, with the waste transported to the lagoon site between Nobel Crescent, in Wroxham, and the riverbank.

Massive lagoon proposal anger neighbours around the Nobel Crescent area of Wroxham. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The mud - which could fill around five Olympic swimming pools - will then be left for 12 months to dry before being spread on an adjacent field and ploughed in.

Dozens of locals are opposing the scheme, along with the parish council.

As well as fears about the smells, they also have concerns about the traffic that will use the site during the construction phase.

Malcolm Allsopp, the council chairman, said: “This proposal has angered many people in the village concerned about noise, traffic movements and smell coming from the sludge as it dries out. It is simply the wrong location for such a plan.”

He called for the BA's planning committee, which will act as "judge and jury" over the project, to properly scrutinise the proposal.

The lagoon would be close to both the village church and the local cemetery, which residents say make it an unsuitable location.

The parish council has spent thousands of pounds in the last three years improving and extending the cemetery, and creating a memorial garden.

Peter Mantle, from the council, added: "The Broads Authority plan to bring heavy plant down to the site of the pit with planned access directly alongside our cemetery.

"A pump will be running for months. Goodness only knows what this will mean for people burying their loved ones .”

The Environment Agency has also written to the BA to object to the plans, which it says could lead to the loss of flood water storage.

To make it acceptable the agency has said the plan would have to be moved by seven meters.

A BA spokeswoman said: "If the application was approved by members, we want to reassure local residents that in our experience dredged river sediment is odourless, with no risk of leakage.

"The earth bund would be between 1m and 3m tall and is engineered to contain the material securely so there is no risk of leakage or movement.

"Plant movement and operation would be during the bund construction and final restoration phases."

She said the authority has used similar temporary schemes over the last 15 years in locations such as Hickling, Coltishall and Ormesby.

"River sediment largely comprises of topsoil and materials eroded from river banks," she said.

"The authority tests sediment before any removal to ensure the material is suitable for re-use onto land.

"No complaints have ever been raised by local residents or land owners when we have operated lagooning sites in the past."

BA’s planning committee will consider the proposal on July 22.